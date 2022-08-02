I am responding to the letter authored by Johnnie Beddard of Ayden (Public Forum July 30-Aug. 1). Mr. Beddard is a frequent contributor based firmly on the far right and influenced by the AON/Tucker Carlson faction.
That’s the mysteriously large faction that creates facts to fit the situation and eschews their ability to do any due diligence to determine if what they are told is true.
His latest factual error is that Nancy Pelosi refused to call out the National Guard prior to Jan. 6. The problem is that it is too easy to research and discover that only Donald Trump as president had that authority and he made zero effort to do it.
My sources are Jane L. Campbell, president of the Capitol Historical Society, and, oddly enough, the office of the National Guard of the District of Columbia. So when Mr. Beddard labels the media as corrupt he might be better served to look within.
JEFFREY MATHIS
Grimesland
Con artist supreme
In his recent letter to the Reflector, Johnnie Beddard blamed Nancy Pelosi, not the Trumpster, for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” said Johnnie, “had the final authority to deploy 20,000 guardsmen prior to the 2020 inauguration. Six times she denied the request. Had she done so, there would have been no riot and no breach of the Capitol. She is the one responsible for dereliction of duty.”
Now, Johnnie, you and Sean Hannity, the likely “Faux” News (“Faux” means false, Johnnie) source of your claim, must have been asleep in class yet again when teacher talked about the role of the president, not the speaker of the House, as “commander in chief” of the military.
On Jan. 9, Trump did claim — on “Faux” News, naturally — that he “offered up to 20,000 National Guard” prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, but that “crazy Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer.” Not only did Speaker Pelosi have no power to authorize the dispatch of troops, but there is no record whatever of Trump offering troops or of Pelosi standing in his way.
Everyone knows who repeatedly violated his oath of office on Jan. 6 and before and since. It definitely was not Speaker Pelosi, or Vice President Pence, or the members of Trump’s staff and cabinet who have finally gotten the courage to tell the truth to the Jan. 6 committee. It was Trump himself — the supreme egomaniacal con artist to the end.