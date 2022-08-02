I am responding to the letter authored by Johnnie Beddard of Ayden (Public Forum July 30-Aug. 1). Mr. Beddard is a frequent contributor based firmly on the far right and influenced by the AON/Tucker Carlson faction.

That’s the mysteriously large faction that creates facts to fit the situation and eschews their ability to do any due diligence to determine if what they are told is true.


