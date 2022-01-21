We talk a lot about the rapidly accelerating destruction of our environment, climate change and global collapse. Many people are experiencing climate anxiety, grief, despair, and outrage, and it is increasingly more widespread. We have legitimate reasons to feel this way. Harmful mental, spiritual, physical, and existential threats impact our health and wellbeing. It makes my heart ache. We know the destruction of our planet is destroying us. We lament corporate greed. We decry leaders who are co-conspirators in the destruction. We need, we must make this a sincere turning point.
Greenville decision-makers seem to have an open-door policy for anyone offering economic development. Compute North arrives in town. They are a large data processing service specifically designed to contract in bitcoin and cryptocurrency. It requires a huge amount of energy and is fraught with other problems. Inside players thought the deal was done. Citizens found out and are pushing back. We don’t want it here. I’m in that camp.
But here is a stark truth. We are inescapably tied to the downward spiral we’re on. Data processing systems and corporations support the life of comfort, abundance, and security we enjoy. We devour massive amounts of energy and resources. Our appetite is insatiable. Corporations are in the business of giving us what we want.
We can and must make different choices. Consume less in every way you can. Waste less. Be conscious and committed to change every day. Insist Greenville leaders do the same and establish this as an environmentally regenerative community. Other communities have. Set new rules and expectations for who can do business here. Be smart, innovative, and bold with a new agenda. Leaders, say no to Compute North. And citizens, vote for a new agenda. Be informed and vote.
Yoshi Newman
Greenville
Nothing good in crypto
Nothing good can come for the citizens of Greenville if Compute North is allowed to have a crypto mining facility within our city limits.
These facilities bring 24/7 noise pollution. Few jobs are created because facilities can be run by a few people. Carbon emissions from power generation required are extremely high, creating a negative impact on the environment and threatening our quality of life. The energy use of these facilities is enormous. Based on the experience of other communities that have allowed crypto mining facilities, our electric bills will probably go up, no matter what GUC says.
Monday night, City Council will be deciding whether to change the zoning code to allow the uses “modular data processing facility” and “data processing center” within our city limits. This language is ironic since crypto mining is not data processing. The only group that would benefit from having crypto mining here is Greenville Utlities. There is certainly no benefit to the residents of Greenville.
I urge City Council to vote no to the changes in the code that would allow crypto mining facilities. China has banned crypto mining altogether because the high energy load threatened the collapse their power grid. Why would we want that here?
Elizabeth Knott
Greenville
Not worth the risk
A lot of thought and study have gone into trying to understand the issues before permitting or denying Compute North or build and operate a facility in Greenville. I submit that this is an extremely complex operation for a citizen to understand and therefore one is justified in suspecting there are significant negatives that have not been thoroughly acknowledged. I fear that it takes away more that it gives, simply put.
We have altered our city building code to accommodate the project. It employs few. There are no tangible products. Horrendous amounts of energy are required. Who really knows what “crypto mining” involves?
I fear we are taking some risk here and Compute North is not worth it.
I quote from Time Magazine’s Man of the Year article: “Elon Musk’s move to accept Bitcoin as payment for Tesla this spring prompted accusations of hypocrisy; the crypto-currency’s computational “mining” operations are a climate disaster, drawing gargantuan amounts of electricity to process transactions.”
Earl Trevathan
Greenville