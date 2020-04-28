Our health care providers and staff are now battling on two fronts. Before COVID-19, rates of job-related burnout were very high and climbing, affecting over 50 percent of health care providers nationwide across all specialties. Adding COVID-19 into the mix has increased the negative impact on the underlying drivers of burnout — work overload, lack of control, breakdown of community, absence of fairness and conflicting values.
This has resulted in additional, monumental stress to an already over-stressed system. Now more than ever, for the good of all, health care providers must adopt and embrace a comprehensive and systematic approach to self-care. This is imperative and a call to action and should be the No. 1 priority for all health care teams. It is the first step toward our primary mandate of “do no harm.”
Making providers take breaks, stop and eat meals, take scheduled time off and providing all of the necessary supplies available to do their job in a safe manner is a proper beginning. In addition, providing anonymous free mental health services, installing crisis help lines solely for providers, and eliminating redundant administrative duties is advised.
The majority of the emotional impact of COVID-19 on health care providers may not be seen until after the highest risk levels have passed and life begins to return to some sort of normalcy, whatever that may be. Then, and only then, we will ascertain the extent of the damage to an already burnout-damaged health care system.
We are all in this together. Let’s make sure our health professionals are fully supported as well during this time.
Clark Gaither, MD
Raleigh
Gaither is medical director of the North Carolina Professionals Health Program and a graduate of East Carolina University.
Dim view misses mark
In response to Mr. John Cleary’s rather pessimistic view of human nature (Public Forum, April 24), I don’t think that Mr. Cleary knows what human nature is, nor does he know how to characterize it. The fact that he thinks that people are now, during a health and financial crisis, acting in a way that is contrary to what he thinks is true human nature (which he characterizes as narcissistic, duplicitous and hypocritical), and the fact that he provides examples of people acting in ways that are more aligned with that view of human nature, suggests that Mr. Cleary is confusing “human behavior” with “human nature.” The performance of health care workers across the country and around the world shows, it seems to me, how far Mr. Cleary’s pessimistic view of human nature misses the mark.
P. A. Woodward
Greenville