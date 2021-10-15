If you watched the movie “What About Bob? You are familiar with the concept of “baby steps” to heal from obsessive compulsive disorder. The Friends Committee on National Legislation has been lobbying for the repeal of the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in the hopes that this baby step will help Congress reassert its constitutional responsibility to declare war.
If Congress reasserted its role in declaring war, debate and consideration of all war’s consequences would be front and center in the nation’s consciousness. Those who have not been afraid to learn about the disastrous consequences of our endless wars know we have a moral obligation to do this. I suggest you read the Costs of War Project https://watson.brown.edu/costsofwar/. Over 387, 000 civilians have been killed and $8 trillion spent in post-9/11 wars. These wars have killed 129 times the number of civilians killed on 9/11. Do you feel safer?
Another enlightening read is “How American Politics Got Troops Stuck and Killed in Afghanistan,” written by a West Point graduate who served as an infantry officer there. It’s on politico.com.
Please join FCNL’s NC Advocacy Team in our call-in to Sens. Richard Burr (202-224-3154) and Thom Tillis (202-224-6342) today to mark the passage 19 years ago of the 2002 AUMF. Ask them to do all they can to make sure SJ10 reaches the Senate floor for a vote and then vote for its passage. More information about the AUMF’s can be found at www.fcnl.org.
Ann Harrington
Greenville
19 years long enough
I served a congregation just outside the east gate of Eglin Air Force base for 11 years, including active-duty military personnel, their families, retirees, contractors, and other community members. I got a taste of the complex industry through its people.
Of course, the president as commander in chief is responsible to direct U.S. military forces to protect our citizens. But only Congress, not the president, can commit our nation to ongoing war, directing citizens to make the ultimate sacrifices, both killing and dying.
Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, is the 19th anniversary of the 2002 Iraq AUMF (Iraq Authorization for the Use of Military Force). The war against Iraq is long over, and Iraq is now an ally inviting U.S. military assistance against ISIS. A war authorization against Iraq is obsolete.
This month, the U.S. Senate will have an opportunity to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Iraq AUMFs, already with bipartisan support (S.J. Res. 10). We repealed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution targeting Vietnam. It’s time for Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to join their Republican colleagues to repeal the Iraq AUMF that has been used as a blank check to take military action against Iraq.
Sens. Tillis and Burr: Congress must reclaim its sole Constitutional authority to wage war. The human costs are too great.
Rod Debs
Greenville
Consider wisely
Considering the disposition of candidates being elected to public office, whether president, mayor or councilperson, American voters seem satisfied with their choices. Progressives with ideologies of globalism and big government appear to be winning the day, despite the right-wingers and their messages of doom amid the foul fragrance of Fascism.
Currently conservatives and traditionalists are whining, wailing and weeping because all their values and beliefs are being uprooted or supplanted so that over the next two decades America of the 20th Century will be unrecognizable as the same nation.
Nonetheless, citizens are beginning to suffer the decisions of the 2020 presidential election. Remember when gas sank below $2 a gallon, now again over $3 a gallon, and on the rise? Remember when you could buy several bags of groceries for about $20 a bag? Now expect to pay $35, with that also soaring.
So, as that 2020 decision starts to shrink your wallet, your savings and your pensions, maybe then will you rise up. But again, maybe not because the dole that the government is supplying you with is enough to make you comfortable, with another humungous “stimulus” being debated in Congress.
Yeah, another year at the expense of your hard-working friends and neighbors. Can you not fathom $29 trillion in federal debt that must be paid by you, J.Q. Public? Wait, no, by the multi-millionaires and billionaires who will be excessively taxed because they are not allowed to be wealthy — a “moral crime” against humanity and the poor, who cannot help being poor.
Modest groups of conservatives are deftly waging a valiant fight. Lawsuits are being brought against mandated medical procedures using the same logic to defend themselves as was coined by the progressives now condemning them: “My body, my choice.”
Americans, WAKE up or WOKE up!
John Cleary
Winterville