I have multiple neighbors who shoot firearms for many hours at a time. The noise is very loud and the direction of fire is not known, but believed to be somewhat in the direction of land I own.
A decibel meter has been used to measure the noise level; it exceeds allowable limits. Pitt County law enforcement has been notified of problems. They said they would not come out as people in the county have the right to fire guns.
A storage building I own has what appears to be a bullet hole in the glass. I did not realize how traumatic this was until coming home one day to my wife crying after yet another all-day barrage of bullets. I purchased one parcel of land to be rid of the nuisance, but this is not the way to solve this problem.
There ought to be an enforceable way to allow the gun owners to exercise their rights without infringing on the rights of their neighbors. But the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has said they won’t enforce what already exists, and now local leaders have failed to help.
I think it is time for the bullet-beaten to gather evidence and file lawsuits based upon our rights to quiet enjoyment. If the law and legislators won’t help, perhaps the courts will.
Joseph T. Miller IV
Bethel
Letters to nowhere
Just like that lady from Grimesland (President should address Social Security concerns, Public Forum, April 12), I have a major problem with Social Security. Like her, I wrote President Biden. Also, no reply. I also wrote Dr. Murphy twice: no reply.
Doris Edwards
Greenville