Elm Street tennis courts are the busiest city tennis courts in Greenville. The courts have been there since the mid-1960s. On any given day you will see more mature folks, young folks, college students, parents and children enjoying the sport of a lifetime. Numerous studies have named tennis the “best sport for life.” A recently published report by the Mayo Clinic from the Copenhagen Heart Study found that tennis can add 9.7 years to a person’s life.

Since 1987, when the first N.C. State League Championships came to Greenville with over 700 players participating, the Elm Street tennis courts have played a major part in state championships coming to the area. Greenville has continued to host numerous state championships over the years, most recently the Junior Team Tennis Championships and College Club Events with ECU, Duke, State and UNC participating.

