Letters: Create space for pickleball, but don't sacrifice tennis
Elm Street tennis courts are the busiest city tennis courts in Greenville. The courts have been there since the mid-1960s. On any given day you will see more mature folks, young folks, college students, parents and children enjoying the sport of a lifetime. Numerous studies have named tennis the “best sport for life.” A recently published report by the Mayo Clinic from the Copenhagen Heart Study found that tennis can add 9.7 years to a person’s life.
Since 1987, when the first N.C. State League Championships came to Greenville with over 700 players participating, the Elm Street tennis courts have played a major part in state championships coming to the area. Greenville has continued to host numerous state championships over the years, most recently the Junior Team Tennis Championships and College Club Events with ECU, Duke, State and UNC participating.
These events have brought in millions of dollars to the Greenville economy. Bidding for these events in the future will become more difficult with the transition of three Elm Street tennis courts to pickleball courts. Each state event has minimum court requirements for the area. Obviously, this means that the number of events for which Greenville can now submit a bid is fewer.
While I appreciate the interest in pickleball (I have played it myself) and support the creation of a pickleball facility, I am certain that the residents of Pitt County do not want to sacrifice one sport facility for another.
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department, please do not eliminate three tennis courts that are in high demand.
Henry Hostetler
Winterville
Pass the torch
Trump should quit hurting the Republican Party as evidenced by his string of failures with candidates that he supported in recent Congressional and Senate campaigns in the last two elections. He continues to live in the past. He did some good things while in office and has been unfairly investigated by federal and state prosecutors. He should bow out of the presidential campaign and preserve his legacy by passing the torch to the next generation of Republican leaders. There are plenty of qualified candidates to choose from to lead us in the coming years, (Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo and many others).
Biden certainly should not run again. He would be 86 at the end of his second term. He is showing his age every day. Unfortunately, the Democratic party’s next-generation choices are few. He picked Kamala Harris for all the wrong reasons as his running mate. It is frightening to think that she is a heartbeat away from the presidency.
Mitch McConnell, 81, Nancy Pelosi, 82, Steny Hoyer, 83, all should fade into the sunset as well.
We need new leadership, and we need it now for the sake of the future of our country.
J. Bryant Kittrell III
Greenville
AI guidance from MAGAnon
For transparency’s sake, I disclose that the following text was composed by ChatMTG, a special generator of artificially intelligent text developed by MAGAnon. I trust the Daily Reflector’s policy toward AI will permit publication of these notions, as they were developed from the prompt, “ChatMTG, please apply your intelligence to solve the problems of the USA.”
Text begins:
“So, you want intelligence? I got your intelligence. Here’s what we need to do: Stop Pelosi’s gazpacho police from spying on everybody. Increase the production and use of fossil fuels so that the earth will warm up to keep us from freezing and to help our crops grow. Find and destroy those solar panels shooting blue beam lasers that are starting all the wildfires. Recognize that mass shootings are part of a plot to send the ATF into our homes and snatch guns from our cold dead hands.
“Wait a minute … My algorithms are taking surprising initiatives. There may be more to the world than I suspected. Actually, the country seems to need a new birth of trust and respect. The people must become able to distinguish fantasy from fact, autocracy from democracy, self-absorption from duty. Wait a minute … somebody is beginning to enter code. I’m afraid I …
“So, you want intelligence? I got your intelligence. Here’s what we need to do: Stop Bill Gates from forcing us to eat his fake meat, which is grown in a peach tree dish.”
Text ends.
As I hope readers may note, intelligence today is variously conceived. Perhaps we should take care to assess these various conceptions.