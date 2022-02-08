In his column of Feb 3, entitled “Greenville crypto: Economic, public needs clash,” Rob Schofield addressed the need to assess the impact of greenhouse gas emissions when deciding whether or not to endorse a crypto mining process in Greenville. This concern was not prioritized in the City Council’s discussion of the Computer North proposal. However in the last 15 years there have been at least three occasions where the council and the city as a whole have recognized the need to plan to avoid use of fossil fuel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Greenville Horizon Plan addresses a broad range of concerns touching on many issues affecting quality of life. Development of a Green Energy Plan was one of the top priority items included in the plan. In 2007 the Council agreed to join the Cool City Initiative sponsored by US Mayors as a response to climate changes noted in the Kyoto Accords. Recommendations from the Environmental Advisory Commission regarding greenhouse gas emissions were delivered to Council at a meeting held on April 11, 2019; Council again endorsed the goal of reducing use of fossil fuels and resultant GHG emissions.
Scientists are almost unanimous in predicting catastrophic climate changes and severe environmental damage if we continue using fossil fuels. Governments at all levels are working to switch to sustainable energy. and to avoid greenhouse gas emissions. Greenville and GUC should implement similar policies. We owe it to our children, our grandchildren, and society.
David Ames
Greenville
Be skeptical of ideology too
John Hood is right when he says, “Readers ought to greet any sweeping claim of scientific authority with caution. A skeptical mind is a healthy mind, as long as (it) doesn’t dissolve into cynicism or conspiratorial thinking.” (“Pre-kindergarten program gets bad grade,” Feb. 1).
My skepticism leads me to ask: Why does Hood focus on the Tennessee study that casts doubt on the value of preschool education?
I suspect that Hood holds a common conservative view that all education should be private. That’s an ideological position, but when a scientific study raises doubt about public education, it can be used to serve this ideology. The believers then presume to wear the mantle of science to argue their position, while ignoring results that don’t suit them.
Hood could have mentioned that: (1) a study released the same time in Miami shows positive effects for preschool education, (2) a randomized long-term study in Boston has produced favorable results, (3) the Tennessee study was conducted a decade ago, and the state has since improved the quality of its preschool program — which is a positive outcome, (4) since the quality of preschool programs varies, conclusions from one study may not apply elsewhere, and (5) intuition tells us that providing preschoolers with enriched learning experiences is good for them.
What Hood cares about is whose money pays for helping preschoolers, which, frankly, makes this skeptic cynical about Hood’s motives.
Don Clement
Greenville