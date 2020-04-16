According to a national student survey of high school seniors, one in five are considering putting off their first year at college. While the possibility of a 20 percent reduction in first-year student enrollments is of concern for many of our higher education institutions, as a parent, I cringe at my 18-turning-19-year-old spending a year on the couch.
For certain, there is an advantage to college meal plans when your kids can inhale a trunk full of groceries a day. But even if our adultish children are not away on campus, as a parent I think about how my son will spend his days in the upcoming months. He may or may not have the lifeguarding job from last summer. My concerns extend beyond summer.
If it is the case his fall semester plays out like this spring’s — where his coursework is moved to online — I would much rather he do that than just sit on my couch. Yes, gap years are wonderful learning opportunities exploring the Amazon, backpacking across Europe, engaging real work and the like. However, there will be limited opportunities to travel and most of the real work available is in the service industry, where your young adult is likely to be COVID-19 exposed and bring it back home to you.
I would much rather have my child engaged in online coursework, knocking out those first two years of study online, than just sitting on my couch, running up grocery bills, making me literally and figuratively sick. No, it is not the first-year college experience I would have signed up for. However, who knows what adventures beyond the next iteration of Halo or Marvel Comics installment may be had if we give our kids this chance.
Crystal Chambers
Greenville
No respirators for me
Speaking for all the grandpas who are pushing 90 in the United States, I would like to say a few words for all of us.
I have had a terrific life all these years being married to a wonderful young lady and raising all these children, grandchildren and great grandkids. However, it’s time for all of us to move on. We have no regrets and we have no fears. We all know that we are no longer young, strong, wise or healthy. Going off to sleep with our families nearby is all we ask, except that we don’t make a nuisance of ourselves as we leave or use up all the money we saved to leave for our wives and kids on respirators, ventilators, hospitals and doctors.
I don’t know where Andrew Cuomo got the idea that we wanted to stop going off to meet our maker. Maybe he just wanted to make up for his previous sins like so many folks, myself included. Well, forget it, Andrew, don’t waste your time or money. We all are sinners; we all shall meet in the hereafter.
God bless you all. Goodnight and please get this awful machine out of here and let me see my grandkids once and for all before I leave this earth!
Robert D. Piat
Winterville