According to a National Student Survey by Simpson Scarborough, more than 53 percent of high school seniors and 49 percent of returning college students’ families are financially impacted by COVID-19. As such, colleges and universities are bracing for a 20 percent fall enrollment decline.
While it is unclear whether this decline is temporary, delaying entry to college can have a negative impact on lifetime earnings, as the amount of time taken to earn a degree tends to reduce earnings. In addition, momentum to degree is important as students who stop out of education, even if temporarily, are likely to take on adult responsibilities like work and parenting themselves that make it harder to get back to college. But then the lingering question is that if family financial circumstances have changed, how can one continue with college plans?
Reach out to college financial aid officers as they are aware of the impact of COVID-19 on families. Whether you filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or not, you can let them know that you are experiencing a change in circumstance and need to have your financial aid package reassessed. You may find that you now qualify for federal aid that you did not previously qualify for.
In addition, there may be institutional scholarships available. Low-interest loans may also be an option. Think of these as not just adding debt, but as an investment in light of your career goals. Consider spending a year or two at a community college. Note that within our state, federal Pell Grants cover basic tuition. It is not too late to apply for community college admissions.
Do not let current changes in financial circumstances delay or derail college choices. Come up with a strategy and make your college dreams come true.
Crystal Chambers
Greenville
Chambers is professor of educational leadership at ECU.
Power of the purse
Watching Fox News the other night, I saw an interview where the woman was starting a program called “Put a nurse in your purse.” This woman was purchasing gift cards from restaurants and small businesses to give to nurses to say thank you. I have expanded on that idea and buy food gift cards and give it to the people who are hurting financially, and would like to encourage others to do so. It’s beneficial to both the person and the restaurant — a great “two for one.” And don’t forget, for those who are able, to leave nice tips in the less expensive places.
Cindy Davis
Greenville