Recently, I had the chance to donate to The Children’s Miracle Network. Figuring that we would be donating later, I just didn’t bother. Then I drove by the Children’s Hospital and thought about all the hope and anguish within. Shame on me that those frail children should have to wait for my help. Whatever my reason for punting compassion, those kids deserve my best and your best too.
Sometimes our concern for others can be a stone’s throw away, beyond our busy day, or maybe, and for various reasons, not our cup of tea. That is true for sharing our treasures and for getting a COVID vaccination. Two sides of the same decision coin.
When we consider our responsibilities in a pandemic, the voices of scientists, physicians and politicians can begin to wear on our nerves. But with the delta variant, there are new voices calling to us. The voices of those warning that the unvaccinated are spawning new variants. And the voices of those dying in hospitals, telling us to get vaccinated because refusing is deadly. Heart-breaking realities.
The irrefutable fact is over 90 percent of the people dying from COVID are not vaccinated. We are free to choose that option. But with that choice comes the hopeless reality that we are putting at risk every child who is dealing with cancer, diabetes or terminal illness.
For parents crying in the night, children who believe in tomorrow, and the nameless hospital workers who are giving their all, we need to reconsider all our priorities.
COVID is rearing its ugly head again. In turbulent seas, we are all in a small boat with children, parents and caregivers needing our help. The good news is that a vaccination option is available to help them and save ourselves.
Starting with me, it’s time to decide WWJD and do it.
Alison Lord Stuart
Greenville
Media fail to be fair
Who shot Ashli Babbitt? Babbitt was a seven-year veteran. She was not a felon; had no criminal record. She was killed for trespassing. That’s it. The reason that we do not know who killed Babbitt is because of a corrupt Justice Department and an even more corrupt media.
Of the mainstream media, NBC and locally WITN are the worst offenders. WITN has run a promo: “We get the facts and cover both sides.” It’s simply not true. When the policewoman mistakenly shot the felon in Minnesota, WITN showed her name and picture for about a week. The officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter. When did WITN show the name and picture of the officer who killed Babbitt? Why wasn’t the officer charged? Why am I asking these questions instead of the so-called reporters at WITN?
WITN has attempted to make a cult hero out of a career criminal (Andrew Brown). What was his criminal record? Did any of his customer die from tainted drugs? When was the last time WITN carried the entire funeral of a local military hero who was killed while protecting our country? The answer to the last questions says it all.
The JoBama administration with the assistance of the corrupt media are using the Stalin-Hitler blueprint to destroy America.
Johnnie Beddard
Ayden
Note: Ashli Babbitt was shot by a U.S. Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6.
Care tempered grief
While visiting with Emerald Isle friends in mid-April, my wife fell down a flight of stairs at 4 a.m. in the morning. Rushing to her aide, we found her unconscious on the landing below. She had no pulse and was not breathing. Our amateur CPR efforts to revive her proved in vain — she was no longer alive.
A frantic 911 call to Emerald Isle EMS, brought a team of maybe eight trained volunteers in a matter of a few minutes — we marveled at how quickly they arrived. With military precision they immediately attempted to revive our beloved “Granny” with the most sophisticated, portable electronic equipment imaginable. It seemed like forever but, in a matter of a few minutes, those wonderful professional responders restored her pulse and had her breathing again — we witnessed a medical miracle.
She was rushed her to the hospital in Morehead City where an MRI revealed two fractured neck vertebrae. The very caring staff advised us that she needed more specialized treatment and immediately medevaced her to the East Carolina Heart Institute at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. We arrived a few hours later and found her being monitored by a large panel of more sophisticated electronic gauges. Soon after lunch, all our children and most of our grandchildren arrived to be with our beloved “Granny.”
After consultation with a team of specialists, we were advised that her injuries were too severe for her to recover beyond a vegetative state — which we knew she would not want. So, without the chance of a meaningful recovery and to prevent further suffering, we reluctantly agreed to remove life support. Our Angel passed away a short time later and we will forever mourn her loss.
The tragic and sudden loss of our beloved Granny, my soulmate all through high-school, college and 64 years of marriage, has devastated us all. Our loss, however, has been greatly tempered by the heroic efforts of the Emerald Isle EMS team. Those wonderful volunteers, who so miraculously brought her back to life and gave her the opportunity to live on, are real heroes. Had her injuries not proven so severe, she would be with us today thanks to their efforts. Emerald Isle is very fortunate to have such professional public servants.
Tragedy opens many doors and this tragic event also highlighted the two wonderful hospitals involved and the caring, loving people who work there. The staff and personnel were as kind and helpful as next-door neighbors. And speaking from many years of experience, I would rate Vidant Medical Center with the best health care facilities this country has to offer — and you can’t beat their good ol’ Southern hospitality. At Vidant you are a name, not just a number. Eastern North Carolina is blessed to have such a fine medical center and should the need ever arise, I will gladly go back there again. We are forever grateful.
Jack Dunavant
and family
Halifax, Virginia
Note: The 300 word limit was waived for this letter.