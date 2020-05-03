Expand Medicaid now
As a youth organizer with NextGen North Carolina, I spend my days talking to young voters about the issues we care about and the upcoming elections — but my career didn’t start out in politics. The origins of my interest in politics were in my hometown’s EMS in the preventative care department, where I interned in 2018. The goal of this department is to keep folks out of the emergency room for non-emergency issues. It has saved taxpayers money, but also provides people with the resources they need to prevent these ER visits. That’s why I got involved with NextGen North Carolina — to push for policies that make people’s lives better and support our rural hospitals and communities.
One such policy is Medicaid expansion, and I have experienced firsthand how this measure would benefit North Carolinians. The N.C. House is currently considering a temporary Medicaid expansion for COVID-19 patients. While this is a step in the right direction, it doesn’t change the fact that the most vulnerable people in our great state are having to decide between accessing care and affording to put food on the table, which means many wait until they are in an emergency to seek the care they need.
If COVID-19 has shown us anything, it has shown us that we need to expand Medicaid in North Carolina to ensure that the most vulnerable populations in our community have the resources to be healthy. Pitt County’s Reps. Jones and Humphrey have put party over people, rather than work to make expanded health care access a reality. I urge readers to call your representatives today and tell them to follow the lead of 36 other states — expand Medicaid during this legislative session.
Dustin Queen
Greenville
Present complete picture
The characterization of Donald Trump’s action in response to the pandemic by Chuck Willson on April 12 sounds like a soundbite from CNN. You failed to focus on China and the WHO’s role in suppressing the truth which enabled the worldwide spread. You also failed to point out that the governor of New York and New York City’s mayor and health commissioner dismissed concerns and confidently stated they were well prepared. Democratic leadership was dismissive about the threat and encouraged business as usual. When Trump issued the travel ban, he was accused of being racist and overreacting.
Pointing the finger at President Trump is essentially saying Drs. Fauci and Birx failed to provide recommendations to the president. They publicly stated he accepted and acted on every recommendation when presented to him.
You go on to say “lost time could have addressed the need for respirators, PPEs and testing.” As of April 26 there is not one case of a person doing without a respirator. No test existed for this virus. China strategically hoarded PPEs. Trump created hospital capacity and responded to states needs as attested to by the governors.
In retrospect could things have been done better? Sure. But in an unprecedented situation, it seems the president did and is doing a fairly good job. Look past the bluster and focus on the results.
If you are going to purport to be a public health policy expert, please try to present an objective and comprehensive picture, and not cherry pick facts to support some political agenda.
Gregg Tocazza
Greenville
A perilous journey
I want to commend Stephen Hardy-Braz for his unwavering commitment to bicycle, pedestrian and road convenience and safety in Greenville, as seen in his latest letter in last Sunday’s paper. Greenville is a leafy, flat, warm, student-filled town perfect for bicycles and walkers but with hardly any bicycle lanes or sidewalks, much less safe crosswalks at major intersections. That’s nuts.
I recently biked 1-2 miles to the remaining Bicycle Post, a terrific store on hazardous Arlington Boulevard — the business has recently closed its store branch downtown — for a bike tune-up. When my bike lane headed west on Red Banks Road suddenly stopped before crossing Charles Boulevard, I was forced to run my bike across Charles, zigzag northwest through parking lots, dismount and walk-sprint my bike across another unsafe intersection, on Greenville Boulevard, then cross more parking lots through cars in front of Publix and finally onto a narrow sidewalk near the Post to get there, all to avoid becoming buzzard burger by traveling directly west on Red Banks and north up Arlington.
After my tune-up, I continued blissfully toward ECU’s campus on the new (short) greenway extension between Arlington and Charles Boulevard, until, of course, I got to Charles again and had to navigate perilously north to 10th Street (and cross it). We obviously know how to make good sidewalks, bike lanes and greenways. Let’s continue to do so. It is a major failing of our mayors, city council members, construction contractors, and state and local road systems that we continue to waste our health, lives and the environment by not being able to safely bike and walk even a few miles to central places of commerce, government and community in our fair city.
Thomas Herron
Greenville
Mail an essential service
One activity every household performs six days a week is checking for mail.
The postmaster general, Megan Brennan, warned that without financial assistance the agency could run out of money by the end of September. Under the $2.3 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief passed last month, Treasury was authorized to loan $10 billion to the U.S. Postal Service. President Trump has threatened to block this emergency loan unless the postal service dramatically raised shipping prices on online retailers 400 percent. “The Postal Service is a joke,” he said. One consequence: UPS and FedEx could raise prices a little and still gain market share.
{span}Postal rates can be changed only after deliberation of the Postal Rate Commission. The Postal Service has not taken federal funding since 1970, operating instead from revenue it raises from sales of stamps and other products.{/span}
Delivering packages has been a good business for the Postal Service, making up just 5 percent of the its volume, but accounting for 30 percent of its revenue. The New York Times reports package volume jumped 53 percent last week, compared with the same period in 2019, as a those at home dove into e-commerce for groceries, prescriptions and household essentials.
Ben Franklin wasn’t the first to recognize that mail was essential. In 1692, the British crown granted Thomas Neale a 21-year license for postal service. The scarcity of decent roads and the long distances mail had to travel defeated Neale’s efforts, and he went bankrupt. Thus began a 328-year tug of war between postal needs and funding shortfalls. In 1753, a new front in the tug of war began, this time between the population’s needs and the available delivery methods.
The USPS’ “essential” service must continue. Trump’s new tug against the USPS must fail.
Linda Leighty
Greenville
Children left in doubt
With COVID-19 developments coming at us with dizzying frequency, families and professionals revise and revamp their efforts to support the educational, emotional, nutritional, and safety needs of children.
Tucked away is a group of children who were unrecognized before the pandemic and continue to be so now: children whose parents are in jail or prison. These children were not convicted of a crime but are experiencing the sentence that comes with having an incarcerated parent.
These are children who hear the words “social distancing, PPE, and quarantine” throughout the day and wonder if their parents are safe and will they get sick.
These are children whose routines have been turned upside down and would like nothing better than to see their parents. With prison visits suspended since last month, this cannot happen.
These are children who are surrounded by the news of COVID-19 in our prisons; facilities being shut down and people moved; and calls for early release. While they may not understand all of this completely, they do sense the additional stress with which their families are dealing.
Our Children’s Place encourages communities to consider what they can do to support children of incarcerated parents.
Melissa Radcliff
Durham
Radcliff is program director at Our Children’s Place of Coastal Horizons Center, a statewide program committed to the children of incarcerated and returning parents