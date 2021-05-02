I have been an instructor with the East Carolina University study abroad program in Italy for the past eight years. One of the first things addressed as students embark on their semester abroad is the importance of meeting the expectations of the permanent residents in the communities where they will temporarily reside. As ambassadors of ECU, student behavior should reflect the values and priorities of the university: consideration for others, good manners and leadership.
Max Ray Joyner has accused the police of targeting students in the historic district adjacent to campus for noise and parking violations. He fails to note that there is also a significant population of faculty and professional residents in the area — residents who take pride in their houses and yards and, yes, who get upset at students urinating in our yards, throwing trash and partying until the early morning hours, making it impossible to a get a decent night’s sleep.
Enforcing civility and respect for the community is not “targeting students.” Should not the expectations of students in our study-abroad programs be insisted upon in our own backyard?
Our sister institutions in Boone, Chapel Hill, Elizabeth City take enormous pride in encouraging a healthy, symbiotic relationship between permanent residents and the temporary student populations. Now is the time for ECU to follow their lead.
With the advent of Philip Rogers as chancellor, this is the perfect time to establish a new code of civility and respect among students who reside in the neighborhoods adjacent to campus. Compliance with long-established city ordinances is absolutely necessary in order to maintain the charm and community atmosphere enjoyed by the families, faculty and students who reside in the historic part of our city.
Mamie Dixon
Greenville
Repeal the AUMF
I along with 17 other peacemakers hailing from North Carolina’s mountains to the sea met recently with Michael Buttner, legislative correspondent to Sen. Thom Tillis. We are all members of the Friends Committee on National Legislation, the nation’s oldest peace and justice lobby organization.
We have met with Michael three other times and appreciate his professionalism and eagerness to listen to our concerns. We are asking Sen. Tillis to support SJ Res 10, a joint resolution to repeal the 2002 Iraq Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF). It is no longer needed, as the Iraq war was declared over in 2011. But until it is repealed, it is open to being cited as a reason to attack other countries. Our country is stronger and safer when Congress fulfills its constitutional duty to decide if and when we go to war.
The House recently advanced HR 256 to repeal the 2002 AUMF. The Greenville Advocacy Team has been trying to schedule a lobby visit with Congressman G.K. Butterfield and ask him to sign this bill and stand with his North Carolina colleagues, Reps. Alma Adams and David Price. We are grateful for his support of this legislation in the past and hope he will take this important stand again.
Ann Harrington
Greenville