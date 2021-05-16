In his letter of May 9, Luther Davis asserts that the Electoral College protects the “will of the people.” The U.S. Constitution’s bicameral system for legislation was designed to prevent a “tyranny of the majority over the minority.” Instead, it has created a tyranny of the minority over the majority that defeats the will of the people.
Under the Articles of Confederation each state had one vote: Nine of the 13 states had to agree to any legislation. Rhode Island always voted “No.” Only two significant pieces of legislation were passed during eight years, the Land Ordinance and the Northwest Ordinance that established rules for governance of the northwest territories. The authors of the Constitution opted for one House as representative of the population and a second with two votes per state as a damper on the former and to appease Rhode Island and Delaware.
In order of population, the first nine states represent 50 percent of the U.S. population (North Carolina is the ninth state) — 18 votes in the Senate. At the 15th state, 65 percent of the population is reached and has 30 votes. That explains why it is so difficult to eliminate the socialist farming and mineral extraction programs supported vociferously by Senators from the low population states.
Votes in the electoral college are apportioned to states as the number of representatives plus the two senators. Wyoming has 3 votes or 192,000 persons/vote and North Carolina has 15 votes or 696,000 persons/vote. Thus, a person voting in Wyoming has 3.6-times the impact as you do in North Carolina. That is a huge deviation from the principle of “one man, one vote.”
The result of the current system is that the “will of the people” is largely ignored in Congress and was defeated by the Electoral College in 2000 and 2016.
Brian McMillen
Ayden
Untoppled icon
While icons have been toppled right and left from Dr. Seuss to Uncle Remus, no one has yet to attack Shakespeare’s Shylock, Othello or the Pirate in the play “Hamlet.” Most Shakespeare fans don’t even know there is a pirate in the play to topple. Yet once they’re shown they cannot deny that the whole story turns around a “good” criminal: A mascot of a local athlete hero and tourist attraction.
Roger Schultz
Winterville