The comic book hero Superman was adapted for a radio show during the early years of America’s struggle in World War II. The wartime superhero’s mission was to protect “truth, justice, and the American way.” Over decades of Superman portrayals, the phrase “American way” came into suspicion as being vague and liable for misappropriation. It has been replaced by such terms as “tolerance” and “a better tomorrow.” Still, the phrase invites serious consideration. How do its three terms work together? Is the American way independent of truth and justice? Just what is the “American way?”
To find out we should venture to the jury room within a county court house, let’s say in Center County, N.C. The jury convened there represents all citizens in the community’s jurisdiction. The 12 are representative because they were selected randomly from the rolls of voters and DMV registrants in Center County. Random selection means that every citizen on the rolls has the same chance of being selected for the jury as every other citizen. Now these 12 representatives, each granted identical responsibility, must develop a pattern of truth from the issues raised in court. Achieving the law is strictly up to them.
Because their task is fundamental and because they utterly represent their community, the jury members’ deliberations keep their democracy vital. Consider them: In their daily lives they work to repair, to sell, to administer, to construct, to teach, to heal, to seek employment, to realize retirement. Some may have little experience in group discussion, some much; some may be assertive, some reflective; some may repress prejudices. There are no supermen here. But no authority has vetted their politics. Each freely invokes logic and conscience. So, sustained by Constitutional protections and seeking truth for justice, those twelve fulfill the “American way.”
C.B. Dilworth
Greenville
Murphy should come clean
Regarding his recent letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy has a lot of explaining to do.
Based on the unsubstantiated Facebook post of a single constituent, Dr. Murphy called for the DHS to investigate his “grave concern” about a recent eyewitness report of “unusual and suspicious groups of individuals” at a motel in Jacksonville. Why would the Congressman call for such an investigation without any factual information about this alleged incident.
Who was this constituent and why was he reporting this to Congressman Murphy? Was he acting in an official capacity? Is he a card carrying member of the KKK or suffering from some sort of paranoia, or merely a large donor to Dr. Murphy’s campaigns? Also, what does an “unusual group of individuals” look like? What activities were they engaged in that made them look suspicious? Riding a bus? Checking into a motel? How did this constituent know that these individuals were given government rates at the Town Plaza Suites or that they were “clearly not government employees?”
Forced by factual information from local officials to see that he had erroneously jumped the gun on this issue, Dr. Murphy stilled framed it as a potential problem that he had addressed. No explanation. No apology. Congressman Murphy needs to come clean. Our district deserves more competent representation.
Bill Redding
Greenville
Don’t vote for fascism
So what do we do when one party in our two-party system forsakes democracy and abandons all pretense that it wants to work within the parameters of the constitutional democratic republic experiment that our Founders worked so hard to hand to us? Democracy is a fragile system of government, easily taken over by authoritarianism, and we are seeing the seeds of fascism take root in the Republican party.
The father of fascism, Mussolini, said that it should more appropriately be called “corporatism,” as it is the marriage of corporations and government.
Look at what they have done. Whenever Republicans have established one-party rule, they have empowered corporations over people and done their best to disenfranchise voters; they have no love for the one-person-one-vote concept. They cheated to win two presidential elections — Bush v Gore was the biggest legal tragedy that destroyed the Supreme Court’s credibility when they halted the determination of Florida voters’ intent and installed their own party boy, which resulted in two unwise wars, obscene tax cuts for corporations and ended with a collapsing economy and Dow Jones, a seemingly oncoming second Great Depression and, until they were bailed out, what looked like an inevitable run on the banks.
Republican-appointed justices decreed that “money equals speech” and “corporations are persons” with all accompanying rights but none of the risks or responsibilities of human citizens, like the draft or death penalty.
Their failed coup is ongoing, and they operate on the premise that even 40 well-armed and determined Huns can overtake a sleeping village of 500, and boy have we been asleep. A vote for any Republican is a vote for latent fascism; those who don’t want that better wake up fast and get involved.
Robert Tyson
Winterville