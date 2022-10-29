A response is certainly needed to challenge the many far left Democratic party letters written to the editor and one in particular that writes letters all the time.
If you like high inflation, weak foreign policy, deadly increases in crime rates, particularly in blue controlled cities, fentanyl addiction and deaths, a continued border crisis, woke beliefs that men can have babies and there are no longer males and females (pronoun doctrine), CRT indoctrination in our schools, test score rates plummeting, or racial disparities in abortion, stick with Biden/Harris.
If the Democratic party is so pure and against “MAGA” candidates, why did it fund those candidates in eight states around the country? Or, in our state, why did a Democratic party partisan vote of the state Board of Elections to block the Green Party’s bid to be on the ballot fail?
Our president has become a beggar around the world to entice brutal dictators in Iran, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia to send us more oil, while doing everything he can here to hurt our own oil production.
In addition, while Iran has now joined the Russians in their fight against Ukraine and murdered protestors in the street, we are still trying to secure a nuclear deal with Iran. Unbelievable.
While I am a big supporter in eventually converting into clean energy, we, like Germany continue to hurt ourselves economically by moving too fast to total green energy, as China laughs at us while they continue to build more coal fired plants with the promise of converting to clean energy in the distant future.
It is sad to see Biden in the public arena, I feel sorry for him. What is worse is his vice president, Kamala Harris. It’s scary to think that she could be our president.
Bryant Kittrell
Greenville
Ignore flashy mail trash
Misleading information about state Rep. Brian Farkas’ voting record has recently littered citizens’ mail boxes. The flashy flier alleges that Farkas voted against “a good idea” bill that would protect small businesses against riots — HB 805.
Turns out that this bill was not such a good idea after all and was vetoed by the governor. Protesters calling for racial justice and people who engage in acts of nonviolent civil disobedience risk being detained for an extended period of time and punished with years in prison.
The American Civil Liberties Union is also against this racist bill: “HB 805 is a dangerous idea that undermines the very foundation of participatory democracy.”
Please ignore this flashy piece of trash and re-elect Farkas. He has done a wonderful job representing citizens of eastern North Carolina and deserves to serve again.