A response is certainly needed to challenge the many far left Democratic party letters written to the editor and one in particular that writes letters all the time.

If you like high inflation, weak foreign policy, deadly increases in crime rates, particularly in blue controlled cities, fentanyl addiction and deaths, a continued border crisis, woke beliefs that men can have babies and there are no longer males and females (pronoun doctrine), CRT indoctrination in our schools, test score rates plummeting, or racial disparities in abortion, stick with Biden/Harris.


