The beauty of the USA lies in its diversity. Not everyone thinks that way of course. There are those who wish we were all white and all worshipped the same god. Basically, as Americans, we all stem from three different sources: Native Americans, from whom the land was stolen; enslaved Americans, brought here in chains and forced to build so much of our early structure and economy; and immigrants from Europe, Asia, India, etc.
Since our inception as a nation, we’ve developed systems that tend to separate us more than unite us. We often focus our pride on things that were passed on to us from previous generations and over which we have little control: race, religion, ethnicity, sex. Our own achievements: our education, our work, our families, our hobbies, etc., might be more appropriate places to place our pride.
Sometimes it seems as though what we lack most are things like tolerance, love and laughter. The “live and let live” adage might go a long way in healing our personal and national divides. The ability to accept and love others regardless of their appearance, sexual orientation, place of origin, politics, etc., might help in healing what ails us as a nation.
And laughter: every day find something to laugh about. Many of us take life way too seriously and, before we know it, it’s over. Enjoy it while you can; help your fellow man and laugh. All of this may sound a bit naive or “pie in the sky” like, but diversity may be best dealt with by understanding it, embracing it and enjoying it.
Bill Redding
Greenville
Respect old folks
If you don’t want to make old people feel old and inadequate, stop talking child talk to them. It is disgusting, patronizing and degrading. Also, most of the time you don’t have to talk loud, just slightly louder and don’t rattle off like a machine gun. Talk slower, like in Southern style mode.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville