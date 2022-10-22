Election coming up and the battle of the flyers is well underway for Brian Farkas and Tim Reeder. I have had occasion to speak with both men over the last few years: they are both soft-spoken thoughtful men who care about the people in eastern North Carolina.
The flyers for Farkas describe what he has done for the area during his first term and what he proposes to push for the next two years and make no mention of his opponent. Flyers from the N.C. Republican Committee have photoshopped images of Farkas that make him look unhinged, and the first two did not even make mention of Reeder.
The N&O described one flyer as having an image of Farkas holding a sign that read “Defund the Police,” but they showed the original that had him holding his own yard sign. On the flip side there was Farkas waving at a parade that was identified as a BLM parade, but actually was a Christmas parade. Reeder pleads that he has no control over these ads.
The website for Farkas lists his accomplishments and plans in five areas, all reasonable. The website for Reeder, and his TV commercial, has the usual GOP tropes including cutting taxes and increased spending on law enforcement and security. One hopes that Reeder is better at math when calculating dosages in the ER.
He also wants to ban teaching CRT. I see this statement made by some school board candidates: a message that they stand with the racist base of the GOP. Sadly, when I read his website, I lost respect for Reeder. He has chosen to make his bed with lying racists. I will be voting for Farkas.
Brian McMillen
Ayden
Democrats aren’t democratic
I really have to stop reading these letters. The willful blindness on display both amazes and infuriates me.
OK Mr. Gough (A vote for Democrats is a vote for democracy, Oct. 18), short answer: what is Democratic about thousands of executive orders, not enforcing the law, open borders, a party that has defied the Supreme Court (Pennsylvania Department of State in regard to dates on ballots — yes ballots), invited a foreign power into our internal politics (Saudi Arabia), weaponized federal agencies, is in open defiance of our Constitution and knowingly crashed our economy. I could go on.
Again sir, I ask you, what is democratic about any of that?
Knowing this and the fact that it imperils our children’s prosperity and liberty, are you really going to vote for more of the same? If so I have serious doubts about your judgment.
In my opinion a repudiation needs to occur. Generational damage has already been done. Please join me in making our voices heard. Put out the call. Vote.