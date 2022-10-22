Election coming up and the battle of the flyers is well underway for Brian Farkas and Tim Reeder. I have had occasion to speak with both men over the last few years: they are both soft-spoken thoughtful men who care about the people in eastern North Carolina.

The flyers for Farkas describe what he has done for the area during his first term and what he proposes to push for the next two years and make no mention of his opponent. Flyers from the N.C. Republican Committee have photoshopped images of Farkas that make him look unhinged, and the first two did not even make mention of Reeder.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.