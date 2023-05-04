What do people worry about? Most polls say we worry about the economy, about prices, our incomes, our job security. We also worry about our children’s futures, our health and medical costs. We worry about crime and personal security. We’re also concerned about mundane things such as the condition of our streets and highways. Many of us worry about the quality of our air, water, and soil simply because all life depends on them.

So what is the North Carolina legislature worrying about? Here are bills cropping up in Raleigh right now. House Bill 547 intends to restrict sports participation by transgender students. Senate Bill 639 would ban transgender health care. House Bill 673 bans drag shows around minors. House Bill 187 limits how racism and gender can be taught in schools, with particular restrictions on systemic racism. House Bill 715 would eliminate tenure for professors after July 2024.

