What do people worry about? Most polls say we worry about the economy, about prices, our incomes, our job security. We also worry about our children’s futures, our health and medical costs. We worry about crime and personal security. We’re also concerned about mundane things such as the condition of our streets and highways. Many of us worry about the quality of our air, water, and soil simply because all life depends on them.
So what is the North Carolina legislature worrying about? Here are bills cropping up in Raleigh right now. House Bill 547 intends to restrict sports participation by transgender students. Senate Bill 639 would ban transgender health care. House Bill 673 bans drag shows around minors. House Bill 187 limits how racism and gender can be taught in schools, with particular restrictions on systemic racism. House Bill 715 would eliminate tenure for professors after July 2024.
Set aside for the moment your personal opinion about the issues in these bills, and ask, “Given what most citizens worry about, should our legislators be spending their time on these topics?” The follow-up question is, “Why are they focused on these topics?” The answer seems obvious: they want to stay in power. In a well-funded and coordinated effort, Republican legislators across the country are pounding away at these topics because they fire up their right-wing base.
Today, the GOP, which has long held that government should stay out of our lives, thinks it should insinuate itself into our personal choices, and even into how we think. Republicans also have claimed to be the party of business. Essentially our legislature is ignoring its broad client base in order to satisfy the prejudices of its board of directors. That’s no way to run a business, a state ... or a country.
Don Clement
Greenville
Weapons of choice
As a resident of North Carolina who previously lived in a U.S. territory where guns are strictly regulated yet gun deaths are rampant, I feel compelled to put my thoughts into words. Hearing about the senseless deaths and being subjected to the constant bombardment by the media has affected me deeply and, I suspect, thousands of others as well. Why this has come to pass so recently is a complex situation with many underlying causes and no simple solution. We, as a nation, seem to have come unraveled and lost our grasp on the civilities of life. Given the actions of our elected officials, there appears to be no model there to show the way forward.
I would never consider going to answer my doorbell with a gun in hand nor would I ever think of shooting at a strange vehicle in my driveway, yet that is what I am seeing and hearing in the media. Why is the answer to a misunderstanding or disagreement to grab a gun and shoot the perceived cause of said misunderstanding? In my opinion, the weapon of choice is immaterial but the thought process behind the action begs examination as does the process of obtaining a gun. Why are we so afraid of having to show an acceptable level of mental stability and thought process in order to obtain a firearm?
As to the proliferation of “assault-style” weapons, much of that market seems to be driven by fear, greed and just plain ignorance, and at this point regulating the supply is pretty much an exercise in futility. My personal fear is that this coverage of killings by the media is only going to serve to prompt more people to arm themselves and worsen an already tragic situation.