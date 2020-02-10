In a letter published in this newspaper on Nov. 14, I asked “whether it is actually true ... that Trump could walk down the street shooting people and nothing could be done.” I wondered whether he’d get away with everything — whether a new American standard of mob rule and Putinism was taking hold. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, we got an answer from the president’s Senate defenders, when they forced his acquittal on proven impeachment charges.
The Trump movement always promised to tear down the old system and replace it with something quite new. They are succeeding. Now Republican presidents are immunized from all limits, while Democratic presidents are not even allowed to name Supreme Court justices.
Really, to me, the big surprise is how swiftly and easily the nation’s institutions buckled. Congress and the courts failed us. Mueller failed us. The DOJ failed us. Our last hope is whatever good sense voters can still conjure in November. Will the fever break?
Cliff Nelson
Fountain
Hatred drives Pelosi
Speaker Pelosi, in the interest of your mental health, I’d like to warn you of the dangers of hatred. We know that you have a passionate hatred for President Trump. Why else would you pursue this sham of an impeachment?
Come now, everyone knows this was nothing more than partisan politics taken to the extreme. Even before he took office you and your ilk were talking openly about removing him. President Trump has been investigated perhaps more than any in American history. When you found that he had no overdue library books and no outstanding parking tickets, you knew you had to make up something, which you did.
So why are you consumed with hatred for this man? I believe it’s because he doesn’t play your game. You and your cronies believe that you deserve to run things even when you’re out of the White House. The usual plan is for you, with your friends in the mainstream press, to insult, accuse, threaten and belittle the Republican president. In return, he’s supposed to cower in the Oval Office and let you pursue your agenda, just as George W. Bush did. But President Trump is different. He defends himself, for which he has been loudly criticized. He successfully pursues his agenda, which has produced a robust economy, a stronger American spirit. I guess I won’t go on listing his accomplishments; I know that just makes you angrier.
Madam Speaker, your hatred for the president is obviously affecting you. You appeared to be muttering something to yourself during his speech. And hatred can make you do foolish things like tearing up the official papers you were given. Hatred can cause you to do things which reveal your true character, or lack thereof.
Steven Van Cleave
Winterville