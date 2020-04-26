Thankful for Medicaid
I’ve been a health care provider for decades, and I’ve always been thankful for the safety net provided by the government to guarantee our low-income residents with support and resources. The Medicaid program is a critical part of that safety net, and guarantees health insurance for residents of our state who need it most.
I’ve specialized in providing health care to people living with HIV, and Medicaid covers more people living with HIV than any other insurer in the state of North Carolina. It’s a critical part of our infrastructure to make sure that people living with HIV get access to the care they need. We’ve come so far in the fight against HIV, and for the vast majority of people living with the virus, if they have insurance and good health care, they can live long and healthy lives.
I’m especially thankful for Medicaid right now, and hope that one outcome of this pandemic is that we stop senseless attacks on the program. Within the last year, policymakers in North Carolina have considered mandating work reporting requirements for people already on Medicaid. These policies are nothing but red tape that makes it very challenging for people who really need health insurance to access it. As the uninsured rate continues to climb, I’m so thankful that we haven’t made it even harder for people to get access to the care they need.
I’m sure there will be many policy solutions discussed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months and years. I hope our leaders and community members will remember the importance of maintaining and strengthening vital programs like Medicaid.
Grace Wilkins
Greenville
Make the connections
The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced motor vehicle traffic on our roadways, dropped gasoline prices, diminished air pollution and left vast asphalt lots empty but still causing erosion and pollution in our waterways. The stay-home orders have encouraged more people to walk, run, roll, or bike in their communities for exercise, transportation and recreation, but most of our state and local roads have inaccessible and disconnected sidewalks and bike lanes with limited or no crosswalks.
Many subdivisions may only have sidewalks for a single side. The opposite side of the street is not deemed worthy of accessibility. The majority of schools in our county still fail at being safely accessible via walking or biking for staff, parents and students. Most of our city’s parks are also not safely accessible without using a motor vehicle.
The City of Greenville planned to have a sidewalk on both sides of Arlington Boulevard near J.H. Rose High School and the park but failed to complete its plan to install the sidewalk along one entire side because it reported a late mis-measurement of the right-of-way of its own properties. Current work on another section of Arlington will still fail at installing bike lanes or add the missing sidewalk side. Meanwhile, crosswalks remain obviously missing at Arlington and Evans Street and only half-completed at Arlington and Greenville Boulevard.
These, and numerous other connectivity gaps for bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks keep our public passageways dangerously inaccessible.
It is time for Pitt County, Greenville and other towns to commit to complete street policies and practices, like so many other North Carolina cities have already done, so that our health, safety and quality of life can be improved and we can rebuild our community, increase our resiliency, and emerge from this time of physical distancing better than before.
Steven Hardy-Braz
Farmville
Climate pandemic
This year the 50th anniversary of Earth Day was celebrated digitally because of the global pandemic, COVID-19. The people of North Carolina were supposed to rally and march for radical climate action to be taken, but instead proceeded with actions online with the same determination.
Throughout the last month, I have seen a connection between climate change and COVID-19. I have seen much denial surrounding the facts of COVID-19 and people saying it is all mass hysteria. This same pattern follows when bringing up the conversation of climate change.
In the same way that COVID-19 brings death, illness and the decline of jobs, climate change will bring the same things. Elected officials will act in urgency, but it will be too late.
I ask you to educate yourself and others on candidates who put climate change on the front of their platform so we can prevent climate disasters and the suffering of more people just like we could have prevented COVID-19 by taking action when we heard about it in January.
Abe Gobellan
Washington
Cooper delivered results
At some point North Carolina will need to begin opening up its economy. With that said, Gov. Roy Cooper should be recognized for his efforts in protecting residents from COVID-19.
As of April 22, according to the News & Observer, there were 7,091 positive tests and 233 deaths related to COVID-19. North Carolina closed its schools on March 16 and its restaurants on March 17. Compare that with another similar Southern state that moved slower in shutting down its schools and restaurants, as Georgia had its schools open two days longer (March 18) and its restaurants open a week longer (March 24).
The populations are about the same: North Carolina, 10.5 million, and Georgia, 10.6 million. Yet with the social distancing measures in North Carolina thanks to Roy Cooper, we have experienced 13,000 fewer COVID-19 positive cases compared to Georgia, 20,740 per Atlanta Journal Constitution on April 22, and more than 600 fewer COVID-19 deaths compared to Georgia’s 836.
Back in March, when restaurants were initially closed, the governor received much criticism for doing so. Now with the benefit of hindsight, the governor’s preemptive COVID-19 actions likely saved the lives of hundreds of North Carolina residents.
Nick Rupp
Greenville
Keep in touch
Julie Andrews was right, “cream colored ponies and crisp apple strudel” are some of “My Favorite Things.” But they don’t come in a close second to extending the right hand of fellowship or receiving the warm embrace of a friend. Sharing of affection is something I care genuinely about.
If I were to continue with my list of how to live joyfully, it would include paying attention to those in the know, loving, and living for the greater good. Yours too?
Who could have ever thought that the glowing embers of friendship and love, the reaching out and drawing near could be diametrically opposed to living for the greater good? If we didn’t know before, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Brix and Gov. Cuomo are now telling me and telling you to keep our distance.
I can’t begin to imagine opening my front door to a friend with a wink and a nod, going to a Christmas Party and offering a candy cane instead of a hug, or meeting someone at church with nothing more than a top of the morning nod to them. All inconceivable.
Well this isn’t Kansas anymore, nor is it the world we use to live in. These new ways and means in meeting and greeting one another will provide greener pastures for our children’s children, a pathway home for our health care workers, and a safer passage to the wonders of tomorrow for all of us.
Next time we meet, and I pray it will be soon, I will do my best to greet you with my hand on my heart and a friendship space between us. This won’t feel right and it will make me sad, but somehow and in all ways, it will be a lantern unto our feet in how we can cherish each other and cherish our many tomorrows together.
Alison Lord Stuart
Greenville