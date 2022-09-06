My neighborhood suffered a potentially serious accidental gas leak on the first ECU home game day of the year.
The emergency response was truly amazing. Fire crews, police, EMS and GUC were on the scene very rapidly, and stayed late into the night until the problem was resolved. They were fierce fighters for our safety.
I was only able to get one of their names, as they (understandably) kept all of us at a safe distance from the potential problem. Chris Rouse, a 22 year GUC veteran, explained the problem to us and went house to house, when asked, to make sure we had no individual issues with the gas.
Many thanks to him and the other professionals who showed up for us. I am proud to live in a city with such wonderful trained professionals. Many thanks again!
Carolyn Sievers
Greenville
Woke ain’t broke
By dictionary definition, “woke,” besides being the past tense of wake, means: aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, (especially issues of racial and social justice). The Oxford English Dictionary definition: well informed, up to date, alert to racial and social discrimination and injustice. The Urban Dictionary: being aware … knowing what’s going on in the community related to racism and social justice.
The first apparent use of the phrase “stay woke” was from a Huddie Ledbetter (Leadbelly) song in 1938, Scottsboro Boys, in which he relates the incident of nine black teenagers falsely accused of raping a white woman on a train in Scottsboro, Alabama. Leadbelly advises black people that they “best stay woke, keep their eyes open” when traveling through Alabama.
So this term “woke,” while sounding on the surface of things to be positive and principled, has now been hijacked by the radical right and used negatively to flog those on the left who care about issues of racial and social justice. Listen to Ron DeSantis’s rantings about “woke ideology” at recent GOP rallies. He even signed a “Stop Woke Act.” (A federal judge declared it unconstitutional.)
It would appear that those who oppose being aware of racial and social injustice issues are bigoted and intolerant. Is there really that much anger, hate and bigotry in the Republican Party that they would take us back to a time when the rights of women were suppressed and minorities were completely marginalized? Do they really want to keep our children ignorant of the brutal basics of our country’s birth?
Being “woke” may never be as important as it is right now.