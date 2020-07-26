Students are top priority
As we address the issue of school reopening in Pitt County and North Carolina, the Pitt County Branch of the NAACP believes that in any decision, discussion, positions or other action regarding the school reopening, the safety of the students should be our No. 1 concern, above all others. Their safety must be the paramount focus of whatever we attempt.
This concern presents more questions than answers. Questions such as, will the planned opening provide a reasonable level of protection from contracting COVID-19? Once students have been told they are going back to school, what expectation will they have in respect to physically and socially being able to interact with their friends? Once they become aware of the strict limitation, will this affect their attention span? How much will the management of student behavior impact teachers’ effectiveness? And, have the CDC guidelines for school openings been achieved within the community and statewide?
Black parents also have good reason to be cautious about blindly sending their kids back to school, especially given the COVID-19 spikes and disproportionate black deaths from COVID-19. A recent NAACP poll of a national sample of African American found that 80 percent of those polled preferred to hold off on ending the shutdowns to assure their safety, ahead of boosting the economy. Public schools should not reopen unless all Centers for Disease Control protections and indicators based on symptoms, based on cases and based on hospital readiness are satisfied.
But if public schools do reopen, the NAACP demands that the county and state provide quality, equally accessible, public non-charter online programs for students whose parents or caretakers do not feel comfortable sending them back to school under present conditions.
Calvin Henderson
Pitt County NAACP president
Don’t be fooled again
Welcome to the new Communists States of America! In four months, you as an American citizen have given up nearly all of your freedoms to a government that has been manipulated by the globalist deep state, whose primary goal is one world government.
They realized that global warming was not being accepted, and the Russia hoax proved a total made-up lie, so they descended upon the ploy of a great health “plandemic.” We turned to bureaucrats as any central government would, and these people proved to be wrong with every number they put out, but many followed them like sheep, totally disregarding common sense.
By instilling fear into the population, they controlled where you could go and what and where you could eat, lying to us that it was much too dangerous to go to church but it is OK to buy liquor — so that store had to be open along with Lowe’s and Walmart but not your own general store.
It was government-approved for you to riot and destroy other people’s property, but somehow the Chinese virus knew it could infect you if you attended a funeral of a loved one or your child’s graduation. As a good little communist you never questioned how some were essential but you were not.
Just answer the question: how small are the Chinese virus particles compared to the holes in your cloth mask? Your mask has a 98 percent failure rate if you bothered to investigate for yourself. We do not shut our country down for the flu so why now? If contracted you have a 99.8 percent likelihood of recovering.
Americans, we failed this test but another test is coming. “Take this vaccine: it is for the good of those around you. You know we would never lie to you.” Stand up America!
Vic Corey
Winterville
Fight neo-fascism
The present neo-fascist resident of the White House is now sending his unidentified latter-day Gestapo thugs to various American cities to brutalize and kidnap courageous American citizens who dare to stand up for their First Amendment right to express their disgust for the current bogus regime in Washington, D.C.
The resident seems to not understand that this is America — not North Korea. This third-rate bully, of the third-grade variety, cannot, or will not, accept the teachings that he surely received in his high-school civics course pertaining to the Bill of Rights in the United States Constitution. The Founders put those first 10 amendments into the Constitution in order to prevent just what is going on, at the behest of the resident, in America today.
We regular citizens must insist that these precious rights be honored and preserved. We must have the courage to stand up for these rights for which so many of our previous generations have fought and died. “Live free or die!” should be the motto of every truly loyal American citizen now as much as ever.
The chancellor of Germany, back in the 1930s, succeeded in subjugating the very people that had supported him — using the same techniques that the resident is implementing in America today. Does that rot your socks? It should. It should make you angry. It should make you determined to do what needs to be done to protect our rights — namely to help vote this nogoodnik resident out of office this coming fall. That’s the American way. Can do! Must do!
James H. Dautremont
Greenville
Superfund SROs, schools
Conversations allow us to talk through a topic with the potential of understanding what it’s like to be on the other side. In a recent conversation, I was asked if I’d experienced racial tension like that of today. Born in the 1950s in Greensboro, I remember the Woolworth sit-ins, MLK’s assassination, school desegregation and busing sparking protests and curfews. Years later, a few violent and destructive voices continue to overshadow the solid conversations of those who desire to truly understand.
In the 1950s, Michigan placed recourse officers in schools with the overall goal of improving relationships between police and youth by engaging personally as counselors and mentors. Columbine in 1999 made this a nationwide practice. Social media now abounds with SROs and students engaged in service, conversation, games and interaction. Neighborhood patrols also join pick-up games and officers participate in Shop with a Cop and well-checks of senior citizens. Meanwhile, teachers have classrooms in substandard facilities, unrealistic ratios, mounting documentation, diminishing instruction time and attacks by entitled parents.
Generally, our first introduction to government and civil authority is through police and teachers. Because honor is more caught than taught, parents would be wise to recognize and endorse both teachers and police in the equipping and empowering of our next generations.
Into the current conversation, may I interject “super funding” of resource officers, neighborhood patrols and schools that are excellent, fully staffed, with exceptional resources, equipment and environments. They need enough teachers and officers to allow for real conversations, counsel, instruction and mentoring, with time to really know one another. It will likely mean breaking the backs of unions, known as protectors of the lowest denominators, and total rehabilitation of our welfare system that has destroyed family values by fostering dependence and irresponsibility rather than equipping and promoting responsibility.
Deana Kennedy
Greenville
The real battle
Biden observes: “We’re in a battle for the soul of our nation.” How true.
Biden would have Americans believe the “battle” is between Trump and himself: Trump, the bad guy and himself, the good guy. I hope the nation isn’t duped by Biden’s rhetoric.
But what is America’s “soul?” Who are the adversaries? What are the conflicting values?
America was poised for a conflict, seething for about 60 years. The spark was struck in the 1960s, and a flame has been smoldering ever since. All it needed was a flammable solvent to make the conflagration erupt. The tinder box exploded with the murder of two innocent black men, Floyd and Brooks, by white cops.
However, the actual “battle” isn’t of the races but of ideologies. The far-left, socialistic, progressives are taking advantage of the current events — Black Lives Matter and their demand for racial equality and a pandemic virus that set our economy on its heels — to insinuate their radical ideology.
This now defines the “battle” as between the socialist policies and programs of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez versus traditional American values: the “soul” of America of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness versus higher taxes, less freedom of speech, less freedom of religion, fewer individual rights, bigger government.
Americans will never hear Biden express “battle” in those terms since he is but a puppet spokes-person for the far left. With the help of most of the media, Biden will get the support of those who believe that the government is better able to control our lives than we are.
The individual rights and freedoms that Americans have lived under since our soul, the Constitution, will be set aside, and the rule of law and order will no longer prevail under socialism.
That’s the real “battle.”
John Cleary
Winterville
Education off the rails
Two days ago as I was driving home from work I was listening to a local radio program that I enjoy and it reported some rather disturbing news, at least to me. With the ever-growing influence of the BLM movement, they have now infiltrated the public school system. If reports are true, the powers that be inside the BLM movement have developed a curriculum that has been adopted by school systems, some as close as wake county.
My concern is this: Before adopting a curriculum that has been developed by a trained Marxist organization whose goal is the complete dismantling of the constitution and by extension the government, why not teach a civics course that goes in depth as to the way our government is supposed to operate and what makes our country so special that people risk their lives to come here. Ask yourself this question if you doubt this country is special: How many Cuban expats do you see leaving Florida swimming back to Cuba? Does Venezuela have an illegal immigration problem?
Here is my prediction: If you think societal conditions are bad now, wait in 10 years after kids have gone through the BLM indoctrination. The family unit as we know it now will be a thing of the past. The past of this country is rife with examples of inequality, but tearing down statues and defacing monuments do nothing to right past wrongs. They rather serve as a reminder to always remain vigilant to take steps that equality and justice stand as a hallmark of the American experience and should never be sacrificed for societal expediency. Just remember in Europe today, concentration camps still stand as a stark reminder of the past of man’s cruelty to man.
John Carman
Winterville