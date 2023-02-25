Jim Jordan’s recent, notable, inane attempt at a clever alliteration reveals so much of what we need to know about the fear-focused, radical element of the Republican Party. “God. Guns. Gas stoves.” The entire Republican platform appears to be fueled by hate, anger and fear emanating from dog whistle issues such as these.
God: There seems to be anxiety arising from the right that this country might not all be of the same mind when it comes to beliefs, deities or lack thereof. Diversity! Heaven forbid! It’s pretty well established that White Christian Nationalism is the single biggest threat to democracy.
Guns: As we see gun death and injury statistics rise, Republicans cling to an outmoded, misinterpreted, sacred Second Amendment. Some send out Christmas cards with smiling families (including children) holding assault weapons. Others wear AR-15 lapel pins. Are these people who would actually consider taking the life of a fellow human being? For what?
Gas stoves: This seems almost as funny as it is sad. Disregarding studies showing that gas stoves may produce emissions harmful to human health and the environment, Republicans want to jump right into making this another dog whistle issue to garner support from their fear-filled, uninformed base.
Jordan and his ilk might want to consider working on some of the real issues of concern, like anti-corruption and transparency, climate and the environment, clean energy, human rights and wealth inequality. If he insists on alliterations, he might look in the mirror and add a few more G’s: Good Grief Gym, Get a Grip!
Bill Redding
Greenville
Support MAID
Courtney Howard (“NC needs to support Medical Aid in Dying,” public forum, Feb. 16) used only a few words to identify a significant problem in this country and suggested the appropriate course that we should follow. We should support this concept and not be controlled by those who confuse the sanctity of life with the right to quality of life.