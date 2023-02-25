Jim Jordan’s recent, notable, inane attempt at a clever alliteration reveals so much of what we need to know about the fear-focused, radical element of the Republican Party. “God. Guns. Gas stoves.” The entire Republican platform appears to be fueled by hate, anger and fear emanating from dog whistle issues such as these.

God: There seems to be anxiety arising from the right that this country might not all be of the same mind when it comes to beliefs, deities or lack thereof. Diversity! Heaven forbid! It’s pretty well established that White Christian Nationalism is the single biggest threat to democracy.

