Why does civilization have rules, laws, and regulations? To promote civility — dah!
Some folks declare they are anarchists. So be it. But that doesn’t mean they can do what they please while they interact within society. They can’t have it both ways (live in society but disregard its rules) without overt antagonism.
If individuals wish to live alone, away from civilization, often they can establish their own rules and regulations. They have no one else to answer to for their conduct but themselves, nature, or God. They suffer the consequences of their own decisions and behavior.
When folks choose to live in society, that is, among others, they then agree to abide by rules and regulations to make it uniformly comfortable and reasonable to interact; “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” as our Declaration declares.
In America, under our representative, democratic republic, we have our Constitution and its Bill of Rights as the law of the land, the rules and regulations that direct our lives in a civilized environment. We have, too, the means and methods to change, modify, and alter any rules and regulations that apparently create conflict and dissuade civility in the culture.
Civility demands accountability: living by the laws of the land or accepting responsibility for violating them. Break the law, expect to suffer the penalty; don’t do the crime if you won’t do the time.
All this narrative is basic high school civics 101. Every citizen has been exposed to these concepts somewhere in his or her life. So why are we still acting like brute animals whose only drive is to survive, even at the cost of destroying others?
I wish Freud and Shakespeare would rise again, observe human nature, then report to the world why we are acting like “asses.”
Richard Cleary
Winterville
Great disappearing act
It is quite amusing that the two items that have captivated our lives for the past two years now seem to be losing some of their parts mysteriously. I am referring to the COVID-19 hoax as well as the Hunter Biden laptop.
Now, like many people, I am well aware of what is going on. The COVID hoax has lost its steam and the little strumpet Tony Fauci is nowhere to be found; my oh my, where did he go?
Recently we have learned that Hunter’s laptop has somehow disappeared. Folks, what does this spell for you? For me it spells corruption, and all they can do is try to pin something on the greatest president that we have ever had, Donald Trump.
These people that are responsible for this mess may have stolen the battle, but they are just months away from losing the war.
John Gainey
Winterville
Not worth our time
I may be the only person in America who is underwhelmed with the Chris Rock-Will Smith kerfuffle. Who cares!
The cameras have been trained on “stars” at the event, and they speak of being “traumatized” watching the “slap heard ‘round the world.”
Traumatized is defined as “… the result of an emotionally disturbing experience.” Really?
What a bunch of crybabies who can’t get over seeing one man slap another, even at such an event where such conduct is not expected. These folks have no idea of what is real life is all about. I wouldn’t want any of them in my foxhole.
And how much time is the media spending on this non-event? Too much. Don’t we have bigger problems (where does one start?) in our city, state, country and world, than this stupid mess?
Please, can’t we move on?
Dallas Clark
Greenville