I try not to mention individual names in my letters to the editor, but will make an exception in this one.
Bill Redding is correct in that our educators should be allowed to teach the truth about our history (Public Forum, June 23). Before he starts equating truth with “critical race theory” he should read the writings of UCLA law professor Cheryl Harris who has proposed suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth distribution along racial lines. Or read Ibram X. Kendi’s writings which propose the creation of a federal Department of Antiracism. It would be independent and unaccountable to our elected branches of government.
Instead of equality where we should all be color blind, we would have an equity-based form of government (i.e. socialism). I suggest Bill look at the political cartoon that was in The Daily Reflector the next day. For those that didn’t see the cartoon, it mirrored the Charles Schulz’ Peanuts strip when it introduced Franklin in 1968 as the first black character, only put it in the context of today. In 1968, Franklin said, “Hi … I’m Franklin.” Linus said, “I’m very glad to know you.” Franklin’s salutation to Linus today, based on critical race theory, would be “Hello systemically racist privileged white oppressor.” That is the best example of critical race theory’s outcome that I have seen. How sad.
Thanks again to The Daily Reflector for allowing a public forum. China just shut down Hong Kong’s last opposition newspaper.
Bryant Kittrell
Greenville
Adjusted — A 300-word play
Scene: An open holding cell in a political prison some years in the future. Above the cell a sign reads, “Political Adjustment Institute #23.”
(Guards lead a woman and a man into the cell. The two introduce themselves as Flo and Fred.)
Fred: Looks like we’re finally adjusted to enter the new world of Dear Leader.
Flo: Just think — I once was a conservative Republican who believed (falsely) that a good country must ensure individual liberty thriving in a free market. I believed (falsely) that liberty and free markets depend on time-tested traditional values and on discerning facts by gathering evidence. I believed (falsely) that Dear Leader focuses solely on himself, that he adopts whatever values suit his willfulness, and that for him the market is merely an environment suitable to his whim. Was I ever mistaken!
Fred: I understand. I was a liberal Democrat who believed (falsely) that the most wholesome government is grounded in the political equality of all citizens. I too believed (falsely) that truth arises from disciplined inquiry, and that democracy requires a healthy, educated people all of whom have access to the resources of a free society. I believed (falsely) that Dear Leader is a serial liar and a cynical exploiter whose only motivation is his own empowerment. Boy, was I ever mistaken!
(Guards bring two paper plates each with a piece of bread and a plastic cup of water.)
Flo: In fact, I bet you thought this was bread and water until Dear Leader’s correctional officers assured us that it was actually steak and tea.
Fred: Yes! Sweet tea on ice with lemon!
Flo: And with mint in crystal goblets!
Fred and Flo [toasting each other]: To Dear Leader’s crystal goblets of sweet iced tea with lemon and mint!
CB Dilworth
Greenville