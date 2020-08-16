Delaying dental treatment puts health at risk
With many dental offices starting to reopen, dental offices have seen a high influx of patients calling for emergency care. Some patients are still cautious to return and have found ways to manage dental pain in their own way.
Anbesol and Orajel are topical anesthetic medications that can sometime provide short-term pain relief. However, they are not permanent solutions and do not treat dental decay. The use of topical anesthetics can actually even be harmful and has been related to causing methemoglobinemia, a condition where the amount of oxygen carried through the blood stream is greatly reduced.
When decay grows and reaches the nerve of your tooth, topical anesthetic medications will only mask the pain, but the developing infection on the tooth will continue to worsen. Untreated dental infections could lead to very serious health risks including swelling that causes you to have difficulty breathing or swallowing, a brain infection, and in severe cases cause death.
Your medical provider or the emergency room physician may be able to provide antibiotics as needed, but they will not be able to provide definitive treatment as most medical offices and emergency rooms are not equipped to properly provide dental treatment.
To increase patient care and safety, the new normal in many dental offices now may include temperature checks, prescreening questionnaires, enhanced PPE, and staggered appointments to minimize the number of patients entering and exiting the building. Some offices are also conducting virtual consultation via video calling to reduce patient flow into their office.
Delaying your dental exam and treatment may put you and your oral health at risk and can translate into needing more invasive treatment. If you are experiencing dental pain or swelling, do not hesitate to call your dentist right away!
Ji Lim, DMD
Greenville
Dr. Lim is a general dentist at Bernstein Dental Services on Belvoir Highway.
Mind your business
Greenville’s mini version of the service on Fox (aka Vic Corey) regularly summits his diatribes and pontifications to the Public Forum (recently Aug. 13), usually regarding the Democrats, Trump and/or religion, vehemently expressing his strong opinions and beliefs on these matters. He has been engaged in the vocation of real estate, which depends on public support, for more years than I want to remember. Therefore, I would like to ask him a few questions.
Mr. Corey, when someone contacts you as a perspective client, do you ask them their political party affiliation, whether they support and/or vote for Trump, or about their religious beliefs before deciding whether or not to engage with them in any type of business matter? Your written words seem to indicate that unless someone is in agreement with you on these matters, you deem them to be godless scum of the earth.
Apparently, you consider yourself to be a man of deep faith and a Christian. Do you live your life by your convictions? Would you decline their business interests and tell them you cannot in good conscience deal with them or accept their evil money?
I am a registered Democrat and I voted for the email lady. Knowing this, with a clear conscience, could you accept business from me? You will be doing the public a great service if you can answer this question so that we will, in the future, know not to waste your or our time before contacting you regarding any possible business transactions.
Are you willing to put your money where your mouth is? A simple one syllable answer will suffice. Which is it? Yes or no.
Thanking you in advance for the clarification.
Chears Wilms
Greenville
Too soon for school
I am a Boy Scout from Troop 25 in Farmville and I am writing to express my opinion on children returning to school as a requirement for my communications merit badge. A disclaimer here is there are no facts or sources to back my opinion, this is just how I truly feel.
I feel that it is too soon to allow kids to return back to school with the state of the virus being as it is. I feel as if cases are going to pick back up if we go back to school, especially in younger kids as they would not be able to understand the risks of removing a mask and could possibly get someone sick.
I also feel as if there are still a lot of unanswered questions that go along with this virus, and I think that everyone needs to work together to get through this virus to see it to the end.
I am not certain that masks and social distancing aren’t helping or if anything bad is sure to happen if kids go back to school. To be honest I’m not sure of anything about this at the moment.
But I hope that everyone can agree that this virus isn’t fun to have and we can work as one to rid the world of this horrible virus.
Parker Church
Farmville
Voting harnesses power
There were over 250,000 Bikers at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. CNN interviewed Chris Cox, the leader of Bikers for Trump. Cox talked about their decision to not mandate masks or follow COVID-19 precautions. Then, he indicated that his group was seriously involved with member voter registration. That says it all. More power to them.
Protesting runs the risk of becoming disruptive, unwelcomed, alienating noise unless it has an actionable plan to fulfill its mission and is girded in science, statistics and the “Righteous Armour of God.”
In our great nation, any group who has an ax to grind or a noble mission to fulfill and wants to be taken seriously or compassionately should have steely determination. This can only be done through the individual and collective plan and power to register and vote.
Speak to the cause that is honored, assemble to show the collective grit, then galvanize participants and believers to register and vote. The hand that rocks the cradle of America, is the hand that votes his or her candidates into office.
By the grace of God, our protesters are not filing into Tiananmen Square or any communist country. There, protesters may have the courage to assemble, but then tanks roll in, dreams are destroyed and people are killed.
Our constitutionally protected protesters don’t have to settle for flooding the streets, hiding in darkness or allowing their cause to be hi-jacked by violence, self-destruction or brutality. They don’t have to stand in a river of purpose and die of thirst. But they can choose to.
Better yet, turn the streets into polling places of hope, responsibility and voter registration. The best protest is, and only is, the action of a vote. The candidate with the most votes wins the dream. Let that candidate be the one you voted in.
Alison Lord Stuart
Greenville