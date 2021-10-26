I am writing in response to your article titled “Spreading JOY, saving lives: soup kitchen staff receives medical training,” published in your newspaper on Oct. 16.
I was very pleased to read your article about the opiate training the staff the JOY Soup Kitchen received. I find it very important to have educated people who can make a huge impact on those that they serve. As JOY Director Tom Quigley said, it is in a high drug area, which makes it so critical for workers to be prepared to step in if anyone could benefit from these services.
I know it may be difficult for those who are in this area to move away from this potentially harmful environment, but I respect the workers who serve these people and their effort to make a difference and save lives.
I was also glad to hear about the process of turning the soup kitchen into a community center. I think this could potentially help the community JOY serves on several levels. With the services that the community center would provide, it could help these people, regardless of how they got there, get back on their feet.
This news brings me great joy, and I am happy to see the good people of Greenville making a difference in the community!
Lilly Bennett
Harrisonburg
Mandate vaccinations
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake
Greenville