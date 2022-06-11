James Dautremont (Public Forum of June 4-6) lists six principles of the Just War Theory and states that Russia was completely justified in going to war with Ukraine while Ukraine failed to meet four of the six. That shows a complete misunderstanding of the Just War. His numbers 4 and 5 are essentially the same, and he leaves out Right Intention. So I will list the six with a brief explanation.
Just Cause: War is justified only in self-defense, in defense of a neighbor nation, in retaliation for a hostile act, or to gain freedom from tyranny, slavery and oppression. All unprovoked aggression is unjust. Russia was totally unjustified in waging war on Ukraine; therefore the rest of the principles are also broken. Ukraine, on the other hand, is 100 percent justified in defending itself against this aggression.
Declared by Proper Authority: In the U.S., only Congress can declare war. However, Congress may pass authorization for the use of force giving the president limited authority to call up troops in a national emergency such as national defense or to defend a neighbor nation.
Reasonable Chance of Success: From the outside, it would appear that Ukraine has no chance to succeed without outside help. With help, they might succeed, and that’s what Ukraine is hoping for. Ukrainians are willing to fight to the death for their country’s sovereignty. Some things are worth dying for.
Last Resort: All efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement must have been exhausted. Zelenskyy tried to get Putin to negotiate, and Putin refused.
Right Intention: Civilians must not be targeted: that includes people, homes, schools, hospitals, places of worship and non-military businesses. The only allowable targets: military personnel, equipment and the military-industrial complex. Russia is guilty on all counts, which amounts to war crimes, and Ukraine is guilty of none.
Proportionality: Only the force necessary to meet objectives to bring hostilities to an end in the shortest feasible time with a minimum of collateral damage is allowed.
Harry Grubbs
Ayden
Grubbs is a retired N.C. Army National Guard colonel and chaplain who taught the Just War Theory.
Democrat and Christian
Some people think if you are a Democrat you are not a Christian because Democrats support abortion rights and the LGBTQ community. I identify as both a Democrat, one who practices social equality, and a Christian, a person who believes in and follows Jesus Christ. God is neither a Republican nor a Democrat, but our creator who loves all his creation, as should we Christians.
A Democrat stands for a democracy that represents all people, not just an elite few who are trying to run this country as Republicans based on their greed and selfishness, who I doubt very are Christians. God has given us the free will to make our own choices, and if we make the wrong choices, we will suffer the consequences.
Clearly, abortion is not the right choice, but I empathize with the mother worrying about how she is going to take care of this baby, whom Republicans will believe to be a burden to the state when the mother has to seek government assistance. Thanks to mass incarceration of black males and other social injustices due to racism, many American black families suffer from absent productive fathers, which causes numerous hardships for the mother.
Moreover, God loves the LGBTQ community just as much as he loves everybody else. Who are we to judge and discriminate against anyone if our creator doesn’t? One day God will judge all of us according to our own individual sins and works, but not for someone else’s sins.
Abortions and homosexuality are spiritual issues. We might make laws against them, but they will not change the matters of the heart. They will not go away. If both parties work together for the benefit of all American citizens, a great deal of pain and suffering could be alleviated.
Debra Daniels Perez
Winterville
Sinatra sang America
In a 1951 patriotic film short, Frank Sinatra sang, “That’s America to me,” to a gang of street urchins bullying a kid of a different ethnicity and religious persuasion. What was “ol’ blue eyes’” portrayal? — an amalgam of cultures and values living harmoniously under democracy. Easy to sing, but what does it mean? What’s happening, today, that’s rending his rendition asunder?
There have been sinister movements afoot in American society gnawing and clawing away at the backbone of our democracy, exposing the country as a spineless shadow of itself.
It then meant, “The house I live in, the people that I meet … the air of feeling free and the right to speak your mind out.” It meant allegiance to the American flag — equal treatment under the law of the land, our Constitution. It meant being able to exercise one’s religious convictions, albeit within a predominantly Judeo-Christian milieu. How that is changing 70-plus years later.
Americans’ inalienable right to freedom of expression is being orchestrated through academia and the media. They are redacting or replacing expressions in our language that they decree seriously dangerous or indifferent to certain peoples’ sensitivities, then neutralizing, neutering and diminishing the dynamic distinctions in our diverse democracy. Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984,” appears to have been pithily prescient.
The government seems to be stripping us of our right to exercise our religious beliefs. It seems to be attempting to stifle our right to bear arms. It wants to manage major aspects of our lives through taxation to fund socialist ideologies and control how one can pursue life, liberty and happiness.
Naturalization as a means to become an American seems to be wavering. Millions simply enter the country, even illegally, and become eligible to receive all citizens’ rights and benefits. That’s America to them.
What’s America to you?
John R. Cleary
Winterville