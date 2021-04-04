About three weeks ago I received a call from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A friend of mine was out of gas on the highway and she gave him my number.
I explained to the officer that she was an honorably discharged veteran and former law enforcement officer who was suffering from mental health issues. The trooper listened and wanted to listen. The officer and others put her in a motel room for the night, fed her, put gas in her car and $50 in her pocket.
The next evening I received a call from a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. My friend had run out of gas just outside Bethel and needed help. When I tried to explain to the trooper her situation he was not interested and told me so in so many words.
The arrogance he displayed tarnished the badge. By not caring he put my friend and himself in danger. Thank goodness a Pitt County Sheriff Office deputy showed up on the scene and he listened and cared.
My friend’s mental health situation meant she represented a danger to herself and others. She needed professional help. The trooper did not care. The deputy found a place for her with a friend who the next day went to the magistrate’s office for involuntary commitment papers. My friend has been hospitalized since. She is in professional care where she needed to be.
To the young trooper, I would like to say, law enforcement officers like you are the reason that whole communities of citizens have risen up in anger in this country. Your badge is not a license to disrespect those you swear an oath to protect. As a retired law enforcement officer myself, I hope that you choose another profession. You have tarnished the badge.
Frederic Whitehurst
Bethel
Beauty blossoms
Welcome Ms. Dogwood and all your sisters. As always you arrived fashionably late and made your quiet yet stellar debut on the Greenville scene. You’ve waited patiently while those rowdy Bradford pears and ornamental plums clambered for attention. Really, don’t they ever get their locks trimmed? They are so pedestrian when compared to your classic grandeur. Unique for petal blossoms facing upward upon layers of delicate limbs — there is no mistaking your breeding, sophisticated lady. Thank you for restoring beauty to so many local neighborhoods.
Ben Bankard
Greenville