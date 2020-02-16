I was going to throw my 2 cents in on the political letters going back and forth in the Reflector. But then at the National Prayer Breakfast, Mr. Trump clearly stated that he rejects the words of Jesus Christ. So, no need.
An event yesterday has caused me to write about something local. I was standing outside my truck at the Harris-Teeter Fuel Station with the rain falling. A man fueling up on the other side of the pump island shouted for his son to get back in their truck. I turned and watched a speeding large SUV peel off from County Home Road, flash between me and the center office and out to Fire Tower Road. If the boy had taken three steps toward the candy rack, he would have been creamed.
The father trotted after the vehicle, but it took off. I asked if he had gotten the plate, he said he hadn’t and he was obviously furious. An employee came out asked if we got a plate. She said this happens regularly there. She went inside to see if her cameras caught the license plate.
Cutting through private property in order to avoid traffic control is a violation of law. To save one minute, the driver nearly caused a tragedy.
Relax, obey the law — it’s there for a reason. One minute will not make any difference if you are late picking your child up from school. I do not know of anywhere or anything in Greenville that needs a rush to get to.
Today’s paper brought the good news that improved traffic patterns have lowered accident rates. A little patience and common sense will lower the rates further.
Brian McMillen
Ayden
Sermon on Trump
There is a contributor to this page who frequently opines that President Trump is a man of God, sent by God to save us all. That contributor is entitled to his opinion, but the comments of our President at the National Day of Prayer belie that opinion.
Specifically, Mr. Trump came to the podium with copies of two newspapers touting the headlines of his impeachment acquittal, this at an event which one would think should be devoid of politics. Mr. Trump was preceded by a gentleman who spoke of the words of Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount, perhaps the most significant of the many teachings of Jesus, that gentleman reminding us that Jesus taught us that reconciliation and loving our enemies are, among others, important to our faith.
Our president said he did not agree with what the gentleman said about those lessons. But of course, the gentleman was saying what Jesus said, so this “savior-sent President” does not believe the words of Jesus.
I’m just wondering: Is there an inconsistency between the contention that Mr. Trump is a “man of God” and Mr. Trump’s statement that he does not believe in Jesus’s teaching. I cannot fathom how anyone could claim this president is a man of God when he doesn’t believe in the teachings of Jesus. Maybe the frequent contributor can enlighten us. I’m waiting with bated breath.
Dallas Clark Jr.
Greenville
Preferred by dictators
In the last few days, news media have reported on a draft executive order being considered for issuance by President Trump. The order would require all new federal buildings constructed in Washington, D.C., to be designed and built in the “classical” style (like ancient Greek and Roman buildings, such as the Parthenon). This is a frightening prospect for the following reasons:
It would remove architectural artistic freedom and restrict functionality and cultural appropriateness of such structures.
But of much greater concern is this fact — classical architectural style has long been the style preferred by dictators, plutocrats, and autocrats to draw a connection to their rule with that of the Roman Empire. Examples include Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, who ordered many such structures, as well as Joseph Stalin and Kim Jong-Ill.
This attempt as seizing power over the architecture of our capital is strongly opposed by the American Institute of Architecture, the Society of Architectural History and the National Trust for Architectural Preservation.
This appears to be one more effort by our president to assume more personal control and authority over matters that should remain more in the control of the tax-payers of this country.
John (Jack) Robertson
Greenville
Notable conservative
Well, there are at least two things Mr. Holton Greene (Public Forum Feb. 9) and I can agree on ... we both were dismayed with the letter written by Warner Hayes in the Jan. 26 edition of the Daily Reflector and we both wish for a real conservative to represent our district. That real conservative can only be our current commissioner, Lauren White.
Lauren puts into practice her conservative values every time she attends a meeting. She has voted against 3.5 cents ad valorem tax increase. She did this because she understands that the best way to fund local government is to increase our tax base through economic development not burden tax payers. She voted against Medicaid expansion. I think it should also be noted that in 2019 median household income increased and unemployment decreased.
Finally, she has worked very closely with the new county economic director to set up small town seminars to help all of our municipalities (not just Greenville) with strategic planning to accomplish their goals for their desired growth. You know, in closing Mr. Greene, just maybe the “notes” you see Mrs. White passing out to Mrs. Ward during commissioner meetings are really suggestions as to how those with true conservative values should vote.
Ephraigm Smith
Greenville