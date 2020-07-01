Every day this past week The Daily Reflector has had a front page, first column story quoting some of our would-be political and religious leadership saying the people in Greenville are “racists.” I write this letter, first, because I have been around Greenville almost as long as anybody else, having been born in 1924, and secondly because I am highly resentful of Greenville being calling a city of wanton racism by people who have a relatively short time of residence here in our city.
So these rabble rousers calling me a racists are threatening our political leadership with destruction of personal property unless their demands are not satisfied. These rabble rousers are threatening to violate the law if they are not allowed to run the government. And they call me a racists? I was on Okinawa in July of 1945. I learned to deal with threats.
My grandmother’s house stood in the 600 block of Dickinson Avenue for just shy of 100 years. It got crushed in the great Greenville demolishing of the 1970s. There was never a time before World War II when my grandmother did not have two or three minority citizens working in her house seven days a week. They were almost members of our family. Many other families can tell the same story.
I have a message for The Daily Reflector and to those people who cave in to threats of continued violence, civil disruption, and violation of our laws.
When you concede to threats of any kind you are inviting more threats to be made. Threats can never be satisfied. When you describe the citizenship as racist you infuriate the voting public. What name do call these rabble rousers who make these threats?
Lawrence A. Watts Jr.
Greenville
Three keys to success
There is a phenomenally simple three-part formula that absolutely guarantees success in American life. It applies to every person arriving in or born to this country, completely without any regard to race, religion, national origin, or economic, cultural or social background. The three simple steps are these:
1. Finish high school.
2. Get married before you have children and stay married.
3. Stay completely clear of drugs and crime, and avoid those who don’t.
It’s just that simple. An absolute guarantee of a successful life. Any American who does these three things can go on to accomplish whatever else they desire for their life.
But just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it is easy. Otherwise, everyone in America would be enjoying a life of success.
If we want to understand why anyone, or any group of people, is not successful in life, it will be revealed in the failure of one or more of these simple guidelines.
If we can just focus on the things that are truly important, understanding life outcomes will become much clearer. Try it.
Guy Miller
Greenville