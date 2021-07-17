Byron York’s opinion piece published in the July 10-12 edition would be laughable if it wasn’t so alarming. Titled “Democrats are politicizing the Justice Department,” it so badly belies the Trump administration’s DOJ’s obvious partisanship that it isn’t even funny. York’s main focus and concern is the Democratic Congress’s push to pass the voter reform bill, H.R.1 and S.1.
York’s and the entire country’s concerns regarding voting would be nullified were it not for a Republican push to pass restrictive voter laws in at least 17 states. Despite their claims to the contrary, these draconian laws are designed to decrease voter turnout, reduce the times and methods of voting and, in any way possible, make it more difficult to vote, especially for minority groups. These laws are being proposed under the guise of voter safety and prevention of voter fraud: a perfect example of a solution looking for a problem.
Following the 2020 election, the head of Trump’s cybersecurity contingent, overseeing the election, bluntly said: “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.” They declared it, “the most secure in American history.”
The Republican Party can clearly see the decline in their popularity and the shrinking of their voter base. Their only hope for retaking congressional majorities is gerrymandering and voter suppression. Regarding the 2020 election, 63 voter irregularity allegations were defeated or dismissed at all court levels, based on lack of evidence.
State courts and the DOJ are completely justified in their attempts to prevent or overturn these ruthless and senseless voter regulation laws. Laws like these are what lead to flawed democratic systems and, ultimately, to authoritarian regimes.
Bill Redding
Greenville
Awake at the wheel
I have had a subscription to your paper for 50 years. Through the years I have sometimes been disappointed and not always agreed with the reporting. I mostly skim over the content to reach the puzzle section. Quite frankly I have continued the subscription for the puzzles.
The Bless Your Heart section has been interesting. A few appropriate items, but mostly comedy. The BYH section on July 9 was the most disappointing ever. When you allowed the BYH to God, Jesus and the other gods to be printed, my disappointment became beyond repair.
I would like you to know my God, my Jesus, has not been asleep at the wheel for 2000 years. My God is alive and real. My rights starts where that person’s end. I could not sit quiet on this one. I will go to the book store and purchase crossword puzzles in the future.
Edith Edwards
Fountain