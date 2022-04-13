This letter is in response to Bill Redding’s letter in the weekend paper: the lefty liberal who doesn’t like Trump and compares him to Putin.
One thing for sure, Trump wasn’t out killing women and children, and I’ll be willing to bet if Trump was still in office it (Russia’s invasion) never would have happened.
I am amazed at how ignorant so many Democrats are. I still enjoy reading their letters, though. Please keep printing more letters by Funkhouser, Tyson and Redding. It makes my day. It looks like all the world’s countries would come together and put a stop to this second Hitler.
One more thing, for the last 40 years, our fine politicians have almost completely sold out our country for money. Look how rich Obama and the Clintons became in office while wheeling and dealing in uranium.
And very few people can afford a new electric car and where will they store all the batteries?
Ervin Manning
Washington
City should protect trees
It is heartbreaking to ride throuh our town and see so many of our beautiful trees lying on the ground.
It is fair to ask can something be done to prevent some of this thoughtless destruction besides just weeping at the sight. Our trees need protections. All school children are taught the value of trees for a healthy environment.
There are many beautiful cities where a chainsaw is seldom heard. Surely our wise and progressive leadership can work for fair restrictions and protective measures that shows we are a city that loves our trees.