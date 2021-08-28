There is substantial misinformation circulating about COVID masks, based on concerns expressed about viral particle size and mask weave by writers to Bless Your Heart.
In a non-health care setting, mask wearing helps in two ways:
1) Preventing an asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infected person from spreading the virus when talking, coughing, etc.
2) Minimizing the risk of inhaling the virus if near such a person. (It is thought that about 40 percent of transmission is from sources without symptoms).
The paper surgical masks or multi-layer nylon or cotton masks available to the general public are very effective against spread from a COVID source, about 90 percent. These released viruses are carried in large respiratory secretion droplets.
Masks are less effective in protecting from inhalation. Such masks have been tested in laboratory settings using various engineering techniques to detect/measure viral or particle movement through the mask material. Filter efficiency generally runs about 25-35 percent, varying by test methodology.
Remarkably, other studies have shown that community mask use has been very effective (70-85 percent) in preventing infection with similar viruses, like influenza and SARS-COVID.
Masks need not completely eliminate exposure, just reduce the viral exposure so that bodily defense mechanisms are not overwhelmed.
No protective mask is 100 percent effective; no COVID vaccine is either. Used together they are complementary: Masks minimize the spread of virus from an infected source, or reduce our exposure and likelihood of infection, vaccines prevent most severe disease and likelihood of death if infection does occur.
These may be imperfect protections, but they can be effective. The default position, letting the virus take its course, is unacceptable in terms of human suffering and societal disruption.
Peer-reviewed journal articles and reports with these results are available online. They include interesting reading about neck gaiters being equivalent to “no mask” in one study and variable results with bandanas worn bandit-style in others.
Marian Swinker
Winterville
Thank you, Dewey
Thank you Dewey Funkhouser for trying to expose the obvious Cult of Trump. I’m sorry to say that my Southern grandparents are spinning in their grave over how common sense was hijacked by this grifter, the stereotypical “lying Yankee.” The best comparison for me is the former president and Jim Jones, except Mr. Trump would have charged for the Koolaid. Thanks.
Craig Johnson
Snow Hill