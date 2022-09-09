Prior to the 2012 election, Sen. Harry Reid claimed that Mitt Romney had not paid taxes for 10 years. It was a lie and the media ran with it. Prior to the 2016 election, Hillary’s minions concocted the Russian dossier. It was a lie and the media ran with it.

Prior to the 2020 election, a computer store owner discovered numerous felonies and an email implicating Joe Biden on Hunter’s laptop. The FBI lied, called it Russian misinformation. The media covered up the story and most likely changed the outcome of the election.


