Congratulations to the American news media. Mission accomplished. It includes WITN, WNCT, WCTI and their parent companies. The Daily Reflector and most newsprint are included. The Clinton News Network (CNN) and PMS-NBC are included. Also included are NPR and the tech companies Twitter, Facebook, Google, etc.
These entities have distorted the truth, excluded real facts, censored and suppressed free speech guaranteed by the Constitution. The media has enabled the election of a serial-lying empty suit and a path forward for the American Communist (Formerly Democratic) Party. No one fought against communism more than President John Kennedy and his brother, Bobby. They must be turning in their graves.
Again, congratulations to the American media. It has joined the ranks of the Nazi Der Stürmer, Russia's Izvestiya and the Chinese People's Daily. Every communist country has gained power by first controlling the media. So it is with America.
In the near future, taxes and energy (gas) costs will increase substantially for everyone. Higher energy costs will detrimentally affect every aspect of life. I don't want to hear the first brain-dead liberal complain. I reserve that right to me and the 70 million Americans that saw through the American media propaganda. Never trust the American media again.
Johnnie Beddard
Ayden
Apology rejected
Apologizes are a dime a dozen. Most of the apologies in the political arena are not worth a hill of beans. One such apology was emailed to the News & Observer from an aide to Kristen Cooper, first lady of North Carolina. The apology was for her “flipping off” a group of Trump supporters gathered at the state capitol. In that group was an 8-year-old boy waving a flag. As shameful as that action is, it pales in comparison to the way the apology was given. Does she not know how to send her own emails. Better yet, she should go on national TV and apologize for her disgusting behavior. But don’t hold your breath, it will take a lot more class than she possesses.
Roger Bullock
Grimesland