The Dec. 17-19 Reflector article about the North Carolina congressman who was one of 34 Republicans who texted Mark Meadows with plans for how Trump could overthrow the fair election and stay in power was revealing but not surprising. This Republican’s support for the Trump cult is obvious.

It’s a dead giveaway to citizens (who know basic right and wrong) when the representative gives such long, humbug explanations of his action. Just that one excuse that he was just passing another person’s plan was so childish and funny, but serious, especially since we have so many citizens who want to believe lies and hate government. Maybe he thinks everyone has juvenile minds and believes whatever he says. I say, indict him along with the rest of the Trump cult. Representation like his is detrimental to (not only) North Carolina but America.

