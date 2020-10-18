On the third day of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I am profoundly struck by the universal contempt that every Democrat who has spoken demonstrates for the laws Congress passes and the Constitution they are based on. Democrats all advocate that when a law is defective or fails to address a situation they never provided for, judges should change the law or the Constitution to resolve the unfairness resulting from Congressional failure.
Judge Barrett has explained, patiently ad nauseam, that defects or omissions in the law are the job of the elected legislative bodies to correct. Just amend or re-write the law to say what you really want it to mean if you don’t like what you made it say in the first place. She has said repeatedly that it is not the job of judges to correct mistakes made by legislators, but repeatedly it falls on deaf ears.
Democrats, having abandoned efforts to amend laws that were settled in bipartisan conference action, over half a century have demanded that the courts transform what they wrote or what the Constitution says into something more satisfying, to arrive at a result that is more “fair.”
Conversely, when a law enacted by the political branches and brought before the courts is determined to include provisions not permitted under the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the courts to identify and invalidate those elements which lie outside Constitutional constraints. Congress can amend the law to a form permissible under the Constitution, but in her classical originalist opinion, correction of these Constitutional defects is not the role of the courts.
Watching these hearings is like watching an esteemed professor repeatedly trying to explain clear ideas to an unruly mob of spoiled children, all demanding they get their own way.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville
Review before you vote
I can’t tell you who to vote for, but I can reminisce. Remember when our president called for the birth certificate of our first black president. He said “just wait” to see what his people he sent to Hawaii are coming up with, we won ‘t believe it. I’m still waiting.
Or how about that entrance on the escalator when he said Mexico was sending us all their rapists and drug dealers, and that he would build a giant beautiful wall “from sea to shiny sea” and Mexico would pay for it.
So many memories. Kids in cages. The payoffs to a porn star for when he was with her as his wife was home with the baby. Alienating our allies, extorting Ukraine, weakening NATO, doing Putin’s work like a good lackey puppet, maybe even a double agent. Nothing else explains why he would betray every U.S. intelligence agency screaming warnings of Russia’s interference in our election, siding with Putin. Or how about ignoring the fact that Putin had put bounties on our troops’ heads in Afghanistan, explaining we do the same type things. Good times.
He never did have any use for or love for our troops; called those who served and died for their country “losers and suckers.” He paid for a doctor to declare he had bone spurs to get out of serving, and said avoiding STDs was his Vietnam. Maybe he is insane.
I know his voters must be deluded, or at least hypocrites. I’d love to have seen their reactions if Obama said he was “in love” with Kim Jong Un, said he could grab a woman sexually or deliberately walked in on naked teen girls at pageants he hosted.
It’s hard to respect a Trump voter, empowering the father of lies, betrayer of America.
Robert Tyson
Winterville
Vote on the facts
Vote based on results and facts, not emotions or likability. Consider the following and note which candidate(s) and party goes with each point.
Largest and first permanent funding for HBCU’s.
Black home ownership increases from 41 percent to 47 percent.
Black median income increase from $39,490 to $45,438.
Black poverty rate decrease from 22 percent to 18 percent.
Black unemployment decrease from 8 percent to 5 percent.
$75 billion for Opportunity Zones in poorest communities.
Criminal sentencing reform (First Step Act).
Executive Order addressing key areas for police reform.
U.S. energy independence.
Record low U.S. carbon emissions.
Elimination of ISIS.
Elimination of world’s two most dangerous terrorists.
Troop withdrawals from foreign police actions.
Fulfilled promise of U.S. establishing an embassy in Israel.
Two Arab-Israeli peace deals, first in 30 years.
NATO partners agreement to fund additional $100 billion toward common defense.
Rebuild of a depleted military.
Fix of China trade imbalance resulting from Trans-Pacific Partnership.
USMCA trade deal replacing NAFTA.
China and European corona virus travel bans.
Project Warp Speed expediting creation of vaccines, ventilators, PPE and therapeutics.
Vote to block Sen. Scott’s police reform bill.
ISIS caliphate established.
New Green Deal.
Opposition of raid to kill bin Laden.
$150 billion to the world’s largest funder of terrorism.
Depleted federal PPE stockpiles and had no national testing system for a pandemic.
Provided Ukraine blankets instead of guns to defend against Russian aggression.
1994 crime bill disproportionately impacting blacks.
Opposition to school busing and integration.
Lied about academic ranks and plagiarized speeches.
Elimination of 2016 tax cut and child tax credit which provides $2-$3,000 relief to middle income families.
Refusal to declare position on supreme court packing.
Refusal to list potential nominees for future Supreme Court vacancies.
Refusal to release papers from public office until retired two years from public office.
Greg Tacozza
Greenville
Platforms matter
There is a full page ad in today’s edition of The Daily Reflector. I hope those interested in this country’s future will take a few moments and read through the self test and share it with all of their families and friends. It is information about the platforms for each party and lets you know exactly what you are voting for in the election. The platforms are so important and are easily glossed over with all the rhetoric in these troubled times.
Cindy Davis
Greenville