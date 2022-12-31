Rep. Murphy, you describe your action as being a conduit of some seditious material intended to overthrow the U.S. government. No doubt you already regret forwarding seditious material in support of Mr. Trump’s illegal efforts to convert the U.S. to a dictatorship.
Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was correct when she said that historians will not look kindly on Trump’s enablers. Make no mistake. You did try to enable Trump to overthrow the U.S. government.
You voted to object to the proper and legal vote count for Pennsylvania after the Jan. 6 riot. Your decision in this matter was wrong, and you had to know that it was wrong. If you did not know that then your judgment is profoundly lacking.
Your character is what is at stake now. Having studied to become a doctor, and having served patients and medical students, you have had success in the medical field. Many members of Congress, like you, have taken on a new profession in government. The challenges are different but no less important than in earlier careers or professions. One can only hope that your character and judgment will improve.
Trump is on record for groping the private parts of women he does not know, and for sticking his tongue down the throats of women he does not know. Would you trust Mr. Trump to be alone with your wife or daughter or sister or granddaughter? You do not need to be a conduit of anti-American views. We expect you to speak as a leader representing the hopes and aspirations of the residents of your district, and beyond.
Don Salisbury
Grifton
Discerning the cheat
Imagine a neighborhood group of boys, all at or near 10 years old who in the early 1950s have achieved the central Texas rite of learning to play poker. Betting with matchsticks they evolved the gambling gene.
They also learned to “shoot dice,” but they didn’t bother with the complexities of betting odds. They simply played to see if on one roll they won by getting 7 or 11 or lost by getting another total. One day an older boy supplied his younger brother with a crooked pair of dice. It would roll only 7 or 11. These results were insured by one die having 5 on all six sides and the other die having only 2s and 6s on its sides.
This younger brother invited his colleagues to play dice against him. With matchsticks on the table, he rolled a 7. Matchsticks were bet again, and again he rolled a 7. Every roll totaled winning 7 or 11. No one noticed the numbering on the dice. At last, returning the ill-gotten sticks, he disclosed how he’d won. The boys sat chastened except for one, call him Gerald, who still could not discern the cheat. He looked and looked at the dice until, after repeated explanations, he finally understood.
“Why,” they asked Gerald, “couldn’t you see all the 5s?”
“Well,” he said, “the always winning just seemed so great.”
Let’s call such blindness the “Gerald syndrome,” a disorder manifest today in our politics. A politician cheats on a colossal scale by assuring his minions that their dedication is fueling his victory over dark conspiracies to “replace” them. No matter that a tsunami of evidence reveals his fraudulence, the Geralds discern only that his triumphant posturing “just seems so great.” Bedazzled, they have yet to see and understand all the 5s.