Rep. Murphy, you describe your action as being a conduit of some seditious material intended to overthrow the U.S. government. No doubt you already regret forwarding seditious material in support of Mr. Trump’s illegal efforts to convert the U.S. to a dictatorship.

Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was correct when she said that historians will not look kindly on Trump’s enablers. Make no mistake. You did try to enable Trump to overthrow the U.S. government.

