Setting the stage
Republicans who objected to Electoral College votes played the role of mobilizers in Wednesday’s Trump-produced reality-TV insurrection. They amplified his provably false claims of fraud in the presidential election. They ignored the overwhelming — and publicly available — evidence that the election was secure, free, fair and legitimate.
Those Republicans gave aid and comfort to Trump as he wielded the “big lie” to set the stage for insurrection by his private “army” of die-hard far-right supporters.
Those Republicans ultimately were betrayed by Trump when he gave his “army” a last bit of in-person incitement and aimed it at the U.S. Capitol building. He didn’t care about his oath of office, the Constitution and the safety of his mobilizers inside the Capitol doing his bidding.
Those Republicans ultimately doubled down on their fealty to Trump. They continued doing his bidding once his insurrection was put down. They appeared not to care that he had endangered them and the Constitution through his attempted coup. Some of them fund-raised off the chaos.
That’s just crazy. And dangerous. And an affront to democracy.
Trump is and has been a mad man. Surely that’s now clear.
Brian L. Massey
Greenville
Questionable motives
Yes, you can believe it: our representative, Dr. Murphy, along with others in our state, actually did thwart the will of the electorate by voting to support the blockage of an overtly fair and settled presidential election. It would be very easy to dismiss their actions with a simple “How uninformed can these people be?” but it’s important to for us to look deeper and question their motives, their judgment and their integrity.
President Trump has clearly demonstrated his incompetence, his disregard for democracy and his pathological urge to retain power. To this end he has attempted and failed multiple court challenges without a whit of evidence or credible witnesses. In desperation, he and his equally deranged personal attorney, made threatening and coercive phone calls to election officials, pressuring them to illegally change or “find” votes in his favor. Failing these futile efforts, Trump then incites an incredulous invasion of the US Capital by his angry mob of supporters while legislators were in the midst of confirming an already duly decided election.
Trump will go down in the dustbin of history as a disgraced, dictatorial wannabe: but what about those like Murphy et al who mysteriously favored and supported his irrationality? What are their motives? With their obvious lack of insight and judgment, should they be allowed to continue to serve? If nothing else, it’s clear how we should all vote.
Bill Redding
Greenville
Failure of leadership
To those conservatives who claim Democrats are socialists intent on destroying the country, remember that Democratic members of Congress stood up for the constitutional process of the Electoral College (which many of them would vote to abolish). Democrats stood up for the states’ right to conduct and certify their elections. Democrats stood up to a president determined to subvert the Constitution and the will of the people for his own selfish ends.
Meanwhile Republicans endorsed the seditious behavior of a president run amok. Rep. Greg Murphy embarrassed himself and the rest of us by joining in this subversion of the Constitution and states’ rights. He argues he was defending the electoral process from fraud — for which there is no proof. The false charge of fraud, as we all know, comes from Donald Trump, who started claiming long ago that he could only lose if he were cheated. Murphy and at least six other North Carolina “conservative” representatives promoted this dishonesty to the brink of sedition.
Recent events in Washington were not just an unhappy moment to get past. They were ominous signs of danger to our democracy that we must work hard to fix. But Republican officials like Greg Murphy have proven that they are not the ones to lead us in this task.
Donald Clement
Greenville
Traitorous colleagues
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, this is what you and your traitorous colleagues, you coup-plotters, have brought us to. Shame on you for stomping on the very Constitution you swore to uphold. You and your colleagues should be brought to trial for your attempt to overthrow the rule of law in this country.
Sixty lawsuits, heard by judges appointed by your own party, all throwing these claims out of court for complete lack of evidence.
Instead of stepping aside to facilitate a peaceful transition of power, you and your ilk have encouraged the lawless takeover of our country’s Capitol. You have no sense of loyalty to our Constitution, but have shown you are merely a toady in service of your own ambition.
Your names will go down in history as the cowardly scoundrels who brought on a failed Jan. 6 coup d’etat.
Ed Jacobs
Greenville
Failed rationale
On Jan. 5, Rep. Greg Murphy announced that he would “object to certain Electoral College votes” when Congresses assembled for a joint session to certify the presidential election. His reasoning was that Article II Section 1 charged state legislatures with writing election laws, not executive officials and judges and because “multiple states … violated that section of the Constitution.”
Curiously, as far as I can tell, the only Electors he will be objecting to are President-Elect Biden’s electors. Yet, there are many states whose electors cast their vote for President Trump, whose “executive officials” changed election laws in response to the global pandemic.
For example, North Carolina is also guilty of the very “crime” Murphy is accusing other states of. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of North Carolina’s Board of Elections, issued an executive order on July 17 changing and expanding early voting. The mail-in voting witness and deadline requirements were also changed without legislative action. Why should North Carolina’s electors for Trump count under Murphy’s standard?
More importantly, why should Murphy’s victory count? If executive action invalidates presidential elections, then why shouldn’t it invalidate elections down-ballot — like U.S. House elections? If Rep. Murphy believes his own public standard, then he should step down.
Roman Bilan
Greenville
Democracy matters
Rep. Grep Murphy announced that he will oppose the results of the 2020 presidential election, an election that Joe Biden won in the Electoral College with 306 votes against Donald Trump’s 232 votes. Unlike Mr. Trump in the 2016 election, Mr. Biden won over 50 percent of the popular vote, too. The courts agree that the election was fair.
When Mr. Murphy sows seeds of doubt about the election, he is posturing for his radical Republican base, but he is also undermining democracy.
Democracy is a system of government that is chosen by the entire population through elected representatives. To oppose a fair election is to oppose democracy. The opposite of democracy is a dictatorship — a form of government where a single individual or a group wields power without any limitations by constitutional authority.
Mr. Murphy’s announcement to oppose the results of the 2020 presidential election means that he is willing to uproot democracy in favor of supporting a dictatorship.
If you care about democracy, you cannot ignore Mr. Murphy’s sedition.
Tracy Donohue
Greenville
A pile of manure
Tuesday’s Daily Reflector carried verbatim the statement by U.S. Rep. Murphy announcing his plan to join other members of Congress in their attempt to overturn the Constitution of the United States and install a one-party fascist government. In his statement he raises a need to investigate “irregularities” in the elections held by several states. In fact, I am sure he knows that there have been investigations and recounts; Georgia has counted ballots three times already, always with the same result, and no evidence of fraud was found.
Their plot to subvert the Constitution is revealed by the meeting of Congress on Sunday, Jan. 3. Dr. Murphy’s Republican colleague from Texas, Rep. Chip Roy, offered a motion to not swear in 67 Congressmen for the states whose elections are being disputed. After all, if the vote for Mr. Trump was tainted, then so were the votes for members of Congress. Dr. Murphy and his fellow Congressmen rejected the motion. Thus, their move to reject the electoral votes is exposed as a charade and everything in Dr. Murphy’s published statement is a pile of manure.
Mr. Trump got elected by using the Benito Mussolini playbook as many others before have done successfully: combine xenophobic nationalism and promises of free stuff with attacks on the press and judiciary. In the cases of Hugo Chavez, Viktor Orban, Tayyip Erdogan, they were able to sufficiently corrupt the judiciary during their first term that they were able to fix the results for their re-election and then create a one-party fascist state. Mr. Trump and his supporters came close.
Fortunately, the good-guy Christian family man won and the misogynistic lying snively coward currently in the White House lost. Dr. Murphy and the other members of the National Fascist Party will have to wait four years for another try.
Brian McMillan
Ayden
Editor’s note: The Reflector did not receive letters in favor of Murphy’s action by Friday when this page was produced.