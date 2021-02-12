I sincerely have compassion for Greg Murphy. He has repeatedly been called out and chastised in this forum; shamed, humiliated, scorned and put in stocks in the public square. Sadly, the reasons are undeniably clear.
Greg Murphy, you lost yourself when the tethers of moral, ethical integrity were severed by allegiance to a bully who bastardized our government. You colluded with the lies and conspiracy that intentionally continue to bring suffering, hardship and death to millions of Americans, and trauma to health care workers — your own peers and colleagues.
You said nothing, you did nothing while an uncontrolled pandemic raged. You violated the sacred oath of a doctor to do no harm. For four years you abetted an inept, corrupt, indicted, convicted gang of imposters who masqueraded as people running our government. You bolstered a desperate and disgraced president who rallied terrorists to storm the Capitol, hunting for and ready to kill your colleagues, ransacking the center of our government.
The videos are painful to watch. The solemn ceremony for Officer Sicknick lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda was heartbreaking. Your statement following the siege rang hollow by four years of collusion with a disastrous and failed administration. You joined the march of destruction, deferring on your oath to uphold and protect our constitution. You forgot the fundamental tenets of your religion. You cheered, clapped wildly, and bowed to a demigod.
Please don’t lash out, as you sometimes do. I wish you had been honorable rather than afraid. I wish you had spoken out against the perpetrators’ repeatedly egregious conduct. For more than four years I kept wondering, “Could it get worse?” Yes, your support of Marjorie Taylor Greene. Silence is acceptance. Voters of conscience will not be silent.
Lori “Yoshi” Newman
Greenville
Fix school ventilation
The Feb. 10 editorial “School health safety must be part of mandate” by the Capital Broadcasting Company of Raleigh was a good start for the discussion of what our schools need for a safe resumption of in-person learning. However, it left out a big, potentially expensive, need: revamping or replacing many of the school ventilation systems.
It may not be as easy as the article suggests for the state legislature to find the necessary money. Fortunately, the federal American Rescue Plan is supposed to include money to facilitate safe re-opening of schools. Citizens of all political persuasions should be encouraging our national legislators to support the part of that plan designated for the re-opening of schools.
John Daughtry
Greenville