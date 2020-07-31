Education worth risk
There has been much discussion as to whether schools should be opened, concerns about health risks versus long term damage to the children’s lives if schools do not open. All are appropriate.
Schools have been closed since March. Children have played with their friends in the streets, yards or homes as children do. I am confident that the schools are going to meet if not exceed guidelines to provide a safe environment. Are the children less safe in a managed school setting?
Children who were at risk academically before COVID-19 are that much more behind now. Just how far behind is best observed by a teacher. Can that be done “virtually?” Many did not participate in the virtual program when the schools closed. Some do not have a home life that encourages them, some have special needs, some have needs that have not been identified or have other situations that will not do well with “virtual learning.” Early childhood learning and brain development requires personal interaction. All students learn much by hearing the questions asked by others.
Schools have been open in Europe for months, with minimal problems. The virus has been around for months. Have you read that any child below the age of 10 without other health issues has tested positive? As a matter of fact, that situation should be the focus of a study to understand this virus.
If a teacher has an existing health risk, stay safe, make virtual teaching your preferred position. I would remind others that there is no evidence that young children are carriers. The grocery clerks, doctors, nurses, police, and fire personnel and many are working in situations that are at higher risk of transmission. There are risks, but we will get through them if we each do what we can.
Noreen Stiso
Greenville
Incarnational love
My Christian sisters and brothers are most likely familiar with this verse from 2 Timothy: For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love and self-discipline. The power this spirit gives is not power in the conventional sense of domination. And this is an area where Christianity has tragically missed the meaning of Jesus’ teachings.
We find ourselves in a historical moment to embrace more fully what it means that all are made in the image and likeness of God and that all are created equal. A huge part of our inability to live from these ideals is a belief in a small God, a God of limits, a stingy God.
My recent study of theology has led me to the conclusion that God is the God of abundance. This God will lead us to a better society if we will shed our tribal mindset. It does require a revolution of a sort. A non-violent revolution of embracing, yes, that all lives matter, but a forthright look in the mirror shows how often in our individual thoughts and actions and in the history of the church and nation that black and other marginal peoples’ lives have mattered way less.
Incarnational theology calls us to put some “flesh in the game” in the same way that Jesus did. Those of us bold enough to proclaim we follow Jesus the Christ are called, as Richard Rohr says, to incarnate love with our own bodies in solidarity with those marginalized by unjust systems. There are as many ways to do this. I pray all of us find a way live out the deeper meaning of the Gospel and our Declaration of Independence.
Ann Harrington
Greenville
Name-calling only
In his July 26 letter, James H. Dautremont engaged in name-calling while not giving one fact. He could have stated his objections to the real things our president had done while in office.
He likely opposes job creation through tax cuts and removal of unnecessary regulations. He must not like the establishment of opportunity zones and certainly opposes strengthening and updating our military. Does he oppose allowing terminally ill patients to request drugs which are in the testing stage?
How could he oppose funding for traditional black colleges and universities? And, does he lack an understanding of how creating a great economy provided, for all Americans, the best employment statistics ever.
It is apparent he has read about Adolf Hitler but seems to have not read about President Trump except what the well-paid Trump haters have said. I could list many more Trump accomplishments, all which show his devotion to our country and to all our citizens including you, Mr. Dautremont.
To other readers, his letter does not give you one reason to vote for former Vice President Biden. If anything, it clearly draws the lines between the parties — name calling versus actions taken for a better America.
Lawrence Ausbon
Greenville
Medicaid saves lives
Medicaid has made a big impact on my daily life. At 16, I developed a disability and the doctors put me on medicine that would keep me healthy and alive. The medicine was very expensive, but I had to have it, so I signed up for Medicaid to get help with paying for the medicine and doctor visits.
When I got approved, Medicaid stepped in and covered all of my medical costs. I know I would not still be here without it. My medicine costs range up to $3,000, plus the cost of every doctor visit. The price of medicine and doctor visits add up, and everyone cannot afford to pay.
Sometimes after they talk to your doctors, they will approve whatever you need. But you must be willing to speak up and let them know what and why you need something. Medicaid has the ability to save lives, but we have to allow that to happen for everyone in need.
Medical surprises can happen. It’s inevitable. On the other hand, I think Medicaid should pay for everything the doctor says you need to carry on with your daily life. Don’t get me wrong, Medicaid pays for a lot; but it does not always cover some stuff that you need.
Speaking about my life and sharing my story has kept me beautiful, healthy, strong and alive. Situations in life can come and go, but Medicaid can play a part of keeping you healthy and alive.
Dashita Croom
Greenville