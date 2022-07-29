Here is a question for the old-timers. Do you remember the July 4, 1974, riot in Raleigh? No, there wasn’t one.

Angela Davis, the civil rights activist, led a group of 5,000 protesting black incarceration in North Carolina. Simultaneously, about 1,000 motorcyclists were protesting the N.C. helmet law. It was a recipe for violence. There was no violence and downtown Raleigh was not destroyed. Why?


