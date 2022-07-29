...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Most of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Letters: Pelosi inaction resulted in Capitol riot; Supreme hypocrisy
Here is a question for the old-timers. Do you remember the July 4, 1974, riot in Raleigh? No, there wasn’t one.
Angela Davis, the civil rights activist, led a group of 5,000 protesting black incarceration in North Carolina. Simultaneously, about 1,000 motorcyclists were protesting the N.C. helmet law. It was a recipe for violence. There was no violence and downtown Raleigh was not destroyed. Why?
Prior to the protests, Republican Gov. Jim Holshouser took the precautionary measure to activate 1,000 National Guardsmen. I and the rest of the 514th MP Unit spent three days on standby at a Raleigh school. Show of force works!
Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the final authority to deploy 20,000 guardsmen prior to the 2020 inauguration. Six times she denied the request. Had she done so, there would have been no riot and no breach of the Capitol. She is the one responsible for dereliction of duty.
The Pelosi show trial, enhanced by the most corrupt media in my lifetime, is violating nearly every law of defense guaranteed by the Constitution. It’s time to take back America from the socialists and the corrupt local and national media. Vote!
Johnnie Beddard
Ayden
Supreme hypocrisy
The recent ruling of the Supreme Court shows something deeper than we want to admit and discuss: Men who use their political party, their religion, and/or the Constitution to hide their feelings of inadequacy.
If those four Supreme Court judges had felt secure as men they would have respected women’s privacy rights. They would have admitted that men are the ones who provide the sperm that cause the women’s pregnancies.
As Bradley Whitford tweeted: “Women do not impregnate themselves. If you want to take away their right to control their own bodies without insuring the inseminator takes full responsibility for the child at the moment of inception (conception) you are not ‘pro-life.’ You just hate women. You want to punish them.”
One of the Republican's core beliefs: “We want the government off our backs.” However, they have the right to control women’s bodies! How hypocritical! In the 21st century, the progressive USA is regressing back to the 1940s’ because of some politically misguided men who are suppressing women’s (no men’s) personal freedoms.
The SCOTUS is sending the message that women and teenage girls are solely responsible for the consequences of their behavior. If a girl gets pregnant, no matter the circumstances, incest, rape, risk to her life, etc, she has to carry the child. The man whose sperm caused the pregnancy goes scot-free.
That is not all. The Supreme Court ruling does not provide assistance for the mother during or after her pregnancy. SCOTUS and the GOP are not pro-life, they are pro-birth only. They are not pro-child and pro-safety either. But they surely are pro-Second Amendment and assault-style rifles that kill innocent children in what should be the safest places for them: their schools. God help us!