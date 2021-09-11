This letter is in response to the Sept. 1 Article “Don’t become a statistic:” Get vaccinated as delta variant spreads.
COVID-19 has controlled our lives for nearly a year and a half now, which is information that comes as a surprise to no one. For young people like me, exploring the world of living on my own for the first time always seemed like it would be the most spectacular experience of my lifetime, but every minute of it has been plagued by COVID.
Every few months I see a glimmer of hope that the pandemic is on its way out, hinting that a normal year of college is coming, and every time the rug is swept out from under me. It isn’t just older people contracting and spreading the virus though, it’s young people like me too. The difference between me and them? They’re usually unvaccinated.
It would be easy to point blame at the older residents of Pitt County who refuse the vaccine, but just as many of my classmates, even my roommates, are the ones walking around unprotected. Yes, it is heartbreaking to see young people becoming this ill, so why is it that they still turn their heads in disgust when the vaccine is mentioned?
There needs to be a push on campus for Pirates to actually protect Pirates. Masks only do so much, and avoiding political turmoil by tiptoeing around a vaccine mandate does even less. As the medical powerhouse of Pitt County, Vidant should be constantly releasing data on the efficacy of this vaccine, as no amount of proof is too much.
My future is threatened, as is the future of my peers. It is threatened by too much time spent out of the classroom, and by a virus that will continue to mutate, and it is their fault.
Leah Darby
Greenville
Keeping up the fight
September is National Recovery Month; a time to build awareness, support education and empower those living with substance-use disorders with resources to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. At Trillium Health Resources, our priority during September and year round is to support your overall well-being, which is why we take a person-centered, community-based approach to empower physical, mental and social health.
During National Recovery Month and beyond, this approach shines through in our education and recovery services. Trillium contributes to crisis services, like the Integrated Family Services Mobile Crisis Units and Crisis Intervention Training for first responders, which can address immediate physical and mental health needs that are a critical first step on the road to recovery. We also connect individuals to the necessary long-term care to address the mental and social elements of recovery.
Our One Community initiative is sharing materials across our region to help encourage anyone affected by the pandemic to reach out for help. We are hosting “Chalk about Mental Health” events this weekend in Greenville, Jacksonville and Windsor to share messages of hope and recovery. In September and all year long, we will be here to provide you and your loved ones the resources they need to live their most fulfilling lives. To learn more, visit trilliumhealthresources.org/.
Cindy Ehlers
Greenville
Ehlers is executive vice president of Trillium Health Resources.