Your reprint on April 15 of the News & Observer editorial that declared men who wear lipstick and a wig “don’t appear to be bothering anyone” is naive. A web search of “transgender in women’s prisons” reveals dozens of stories of men pretending to be women being locked up with women inmates, impregnating women inmates, and terrorizing women inmates.

The reprint further claimed no evidence that “biological male athletes have an inherent physical advantage,” which couldn’t be more absurd. For over 100,000 years of evolution, men have proven taller and more powerful in every physical strength dimension than women. To claim otherwise is the height of deceit.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.