Your reprint on April 15 of the News & Observer editorial that declared men who wear lipstick and a wig “don’t appear to be bothering anyone” is naive. A web search of “transgender in women’s prisons” reveals dozens of stories of men pretending to be women being locked up with women inmates, impregnating women inmates, and terrorizing women inmates.
The reprint further claimed no evidence that “biological male athletes have an inherent physical advantage,” which couldn’t be more absurd. For over 100,000 years of evolution, men have proven taller and more powerful in every physical strength dimension than women. To claim otherwise is the height of deceit.
Here’s an idea: Since transgender individuals have suddenly become so prevalent in American society, why don’t they form their own athletic leagues? That way men who pretend to be women can compete with women who think they are males. Everybody wins, right?
Guy E. Miller
Greenville
Assault weapons
What is an assault weapon? Is it the AR-15 or the AK-47? Is it the Remington 870 pump shotgun, the most popular hunting gun in America? The 870 was the weapon of the Naval Yard mass murderer. Is it the airplanes of 9-11? Is it the car of the racist that mowed down 60 people at a Christmas parade? Is it the knife of the Canadian madman? Is it the hatchet of the man that killed four and injured nine at a Brazilian daycare? Is it the mailed package of the Unabomber? Is it the medicine of the Tylenol killer? All of the above are passive, inert objects until they are used by deranged psychopaths to kill others. The problem is not the object but the psychopath.
If people truly want fewer firearm deaths, they should support the following law: Make it a federal crime to use a firearm in the commission of a crime with a 10-year sentence. Prosecutors who fail to enforce the law would be subject to arrest. The law is colorblind and gender-neutral. Do the crime, do the time. It's that simple. No law will eliminate psychopaths but this law would reduce firearm deaths.
Johnnie Beddard
Ayden
Follow the rules
I can’t believe how some folks just don’t think rules apply to them. I’ve seen many people without disability placards or designated plates just go ahead and park in such designated parking, not caring that they are breaking the law!
Then there are the many cars parking right outside a grocery store where it is clearly marked "NO PARKING FIRE LANE." I just saw one today park in front Food Lion, go in, and had not left after I’d gone in, shopped and 10 minutes later came out to see the car still there — right outside the door, blocking people coming and going!
Then there are the drivers who do not understand that making a left turn onto a busy four-lane road during rush hour is asking for an accident! The city has blocked a few of these popular spots by putting up turn lane barriers, but it only scrapes the surface of the problem.
Also, what’s with those who still consider the middle turn lane as an actual lane to drive in to the next intersection? They are chancing a head-on collision.
Finally, isn’t there an ordinance on very loud cars? My neighborhood thinks it is a speedway for any and all loud cars, especially the ones that backfire!
Is there such a thing as citizens being given the power to fine these idiots? I know the police have their hands full, but maybe a citizens' police force could help? Sign this 75-year-old up!