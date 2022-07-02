On this Independence Day we might do well to reflect not only on that date in 1776 in Philadelphia but also on that date in 1863 in Gettysburg. There during July 1st, 2nd and 3rd, 1863, occurred the largest battlefield carnage in our history. On July 4th the Northern and Southern armies faced each other exhausted. Both knew that the future promised more struggle, but that the pause on this day marked a powerful reversal in the Civil War.
Across those Pennsylvania fields the armies left behind swaths of fallen soldiers. Most were eventually identified, but many remained “unknown.” Northern soldiers’ final interment was in a cemetery arrayed in concentric arcs, no grave situated more prominently than any other.
Several Fourths of July ago, I visited the Gettysburg battlefield and cemetery. Along an arc of graves, I paused at the section devoted to Ohio soldiers. I stood near a stone marker denoting “unknown” and figured it was not altogether impossible for one of my ancestors to have fired the weapon that felled this man; yet I felt that somehow he had died for me, for all of us today.
Such a connection with that Ohioan is specified by Lincoln’s address at the cemetery’s dedication. On that occasion, Lincoln reignited the nation’s founding Declaration of Independence, making clear the challenge to ensure that “government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.” Today that challenge to our nation and to the world persists with unabated urgency as self-worshiping autocrats seek to have their own bitter lusts determine government.
Among our hot dogs and fireworks, therefore, let’s note that the Ohioan’s interment, as well as a Ukrainian soldier’s rubble grave, imply the profound devotion required to sustain democracy’s promise, proposed and reaffirmed on July Fourth.
CB Dilworth
Greenville
Stop crying racism
Yesterday, I was talking to my good friend about the nutty stuff that Republicans were doing. I mentioned to him that many years ago I had written to this paper saying that there was a serious brain disease destroying America. We had talked months before about how fast the drug companies had made a vaccine to control the COVID-19 pandemic. My friend said that he was thinking about writing an open letter to the U.S. Health and Human Services department and the drug companies begging them to come up with a vaccine to rid America of the nutty brain disease.
My friend, who is intelligent with lots of common sense, just might have something there. The problem is, even if, how would we would get Republicans to take the shot?
Another thing, I have noticed some of that brain disease creeping into the local Democratic party candidate who is running against our 3rd District representative, a far-out Trump supporter. I think he is detrimental to our district. He needs to be defeated. But, here we have a Democratic opponent with a long article in The Daily Reflector about how the Pitt Democratic party disrespected the Black Caucus of the Democratic Party.
The Black Caucus of the Democratic Party? Is it a new party? If not, why is the candidate setting black people apart from other Democrats with her Black Caucus? Is there a problem with being a party as a whole? I think it would be wise to be united instead of being fractured.
I haven’t been involved in the Democratic Party since I worked hard trying to get Howard Dean elected. I considered the party being as strong as wet tissue, but I can assure anyone that the party wouldn’t disrespect any group. Always crying racism gets old and tiresome.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville