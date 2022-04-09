At the beginning of her 30-hour grueling grilling by Republican senators on the judicial committee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson took the usual oath to tell the truth. The Republican committee members obviously took no such oath.
Here was a supremely qualified judge, by all historical standards being subjected to an interrogation filled with falsehoods and frank lies regarding her record and previous judicial rulings. Judge Jackson was being held accountable for what she said; her questioners were not.
There are reputable fact-checking organizations that track and document presidential lies and false statements. Among modern presidents, Donald Trump is the runaway winner in terms of sheer numbers of overt lies. Although he lied with impunity on a daily basis, nothing can compare to the granddaddy of all his lies, “the election was stolen.”
This “big lie” repeated over and over again led to a violent insurrection against our government, resulting in the Jan. 6 Committee’s indictment of many criminal participants, with many others to come.
Based on this “big lie,” 19 states have enacted laws that will make it harder for all Americans in those states to vote.
Trump, more than any politician we’ve ever known, has made lying acceptable. As his Republican minions assume the mantle of dishonesty, we will all witness the restrictions on our basic rights. Say whatever you want. If you say it forcefully, over and over, people will believe it.
When lying becomes acceptable, democracy is in danger.
Bill Redding
Greenville
What is a woman?
In recent days Republicans and faux news outlets have been atwitter because Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her confirmation hearings, did not define the word “woman.” On Tuesday reporters from Huffington Post asked several Republican Senators on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee for their definition of “woman.” N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis defined it as “my wife.”
Since neither I nor my female friends are your wife, Sen. Tillis, must we conclude that we also are not women?