I urge Gov. Cooper to do something to protect LGBTQ+ people from right-wing extremists.

Across the country, many bills are being filed to harm LGBTQ+ people, specifically trans persons. I’m a veteran, and trans and it is not right that I am fearful daily and that I’m going to lose freedoms if the right wing gets away with pushing this awful legislation. This is just a method for the right to push their religious beliefs and it violates the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

