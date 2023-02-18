I urge Gov. Cooper to do something to protect LGBTQ+ people from right-wing extremists.
Across the country, many bills are being filed to harm LGBTQ+ people, specifically trans persons. I’m a veteran, and trans and it is not right that I am fearful daily and that I’m going to lose freedoms if the right wing gets away with pushing this awful legislation. This is just a method for the right to push their religious beliefs and it violates the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
North Carolina is better than this. The USA is better than this. It’s already bad enough that local sheriff, fire and rescue personnel have “In God We Trust” plastered all over their vehicles and therefore make anyone not of the Christian faith uncomfortable. It doesn’t embrace inclusivity and just makes people not trust them even more.
It also shows not all taxpayers matter, only those who are Christian. I urge the governor to do something before North Carolina becomes the next Florida, Texas or some other backward state.
Rebecca Collins
Pikeville
Another Biden debacle
Once again, the American public has had the opportunity to observe another unconscionable dumb decision by the Biden Administration.
Do you think the Chinese care about their spy balloon? Thats baloney. Being operated and maneuvered from China, it has achieved its mission of collecting intelligence data and probably photographs of the U.S. major military bases, both nuclear and bomber, as it traversed the U.S. from Alaska to South Carolina.
This balloon should have been shot down when it entered Alaskan air space or at least over Montana. Whoever advised Biden in the Defense Department to let this thing traverse the whole U.S. should be fired.
We know that the leadership at the top echelon in the department are political generals and mediocre in their performance. Look at Afghanistan.
Do you think China would have allowed a U.S. spy balloon to enter their air space? It would have been shot down before it reached the coast. The incompetence of this administration and its leadership is inconceivable. Still, you get what you voted for.
A parallel is British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Édouard Daladier of France kowtowing to Hitler and giving him the go-ahead into Czechoslovakia emboldening him to start WWII. We need to get some backbone and stop catering to the Chinese.
Strength is our security, and the Chinese have identified our weakness in the oval office.
Ivan McRoy
Washington, N.C.
More caring people needed
On Sunday, Feb. 5, I was walking along Fire Tower Road. My brain was overloaded with thoughts about whether America can survive the Republican’s continuing attempts to destroy every beneficial deed that patriotic Americans try for our nation. With Republican sabotages embedded in all branches of our government, it is nearly impossible for America to advance. Remember, 147 GOP members tried to overturn the Pennsylvania 2020 election. It goes on and on with what they have done/are doing.
Anyway, as I walked, the weather was cold enough that I was uncomfortable. A car pulled up in the parking lot, adjacent to the sidewalk, and a very attractive, young, wholesome-looking family with beautiful smiles yelled out, “can we get you a cup of coffee?” I thanked them and said “no I’m OK.” They were concerned about my comfort. For over nine decades of watching/listening and trying to read people, my read is they had America written all over them.
After a brief conversation, they said again, “are you sure you don’t want coffee or something to drink,” to which I said, “no thanks, I’m OK.” I was only thinking that I didn’t want to trouble them. As they pulled away, I thought, darn! I hadn’t even introduced myself. I should have taken their friendly offer, especially after they had brightened my gloomy views about America, which reminded me that we have lots of nice, patriotic citizens. I blew a chance to make friends and hear their life experiences. I’m hoping to see them again.
Realization is needed, though, that we have more good, patriotic citizens than evil doers, but over 74 million voted for Trump and his evil cult in 2020. Think! Trump isn’t in jail yet.
It is easy for me to see that America is in serious trouble.