Calvin Mercer’s “Little Red Wagon” (The Daily Reflector, Dec. 11-13) story brought to mind a little red wagon story of my own from long ago.
I first came to Greenville in 1952 fresh off a farm in eastern North Carolina. Following the all-day registration, my next task was to find a job. Fortunately, I landed a job at Pitt Theater. I was to show up each evening, dressed in a coat and tie and was to conduct myself at all times when on duty as a serious college man so as to be respected by all our student patrons.
What a heady sounding job I had stepped into. Translated it meant I would take tickets, sell popcorn and roam the aisles during the movie to try to maintain proper spacing and decorum among the students in the balcony.
When I showed up for work my first evening I was turned out in my best (and only) dress duds and my most serious BMOC look. My new boss looked me over, said I would do and reminded me to always be on time and obey her orders. Yes, Ma’am. I can do that.
My first assignment each evening at 6 p.m. was to take a red Radio Flyer wagon from Pitt Theater through a student-filled Five Points over to State Theater and bring it back loaded with metal containers of freshly popped corn for sale at our concession stand.
I worked hard that year and was thankful for the job but that trek through the throng of classmates made it difficult to fulfill that serious BMOC role. I was instead the BIG Boy with the LITTLE RADIO FLYER wagon that roamed the streets around Five Points at rush hour.
Marvin Pridgen
Greenville
Pridgen, ECC ’56, is now an octogenarian residing at Cypress Glen Retirement Center.
Radiation, prayers and hope
I looked on from outside the experience. The room was mechanical and cold. Numbed by the lead lined walls. Its sterility was weakened by dim lights and seasonal ornamentation hidden in the corner.
A light touch of her frail and soft hand signaled the transition to the rigid slab. Gentle positioning, patience and reassurance from those over her did little to hide the vulnerability she laid bare.
Defenseless in the solitude of the cylinder that would deliver the treatment, the room was silenced by the hum of its engine. As the dose was delivered, she spoke not a word, moved not an inch. The unseen energy it delivered destroying her disease.
Monitored from afar, she placed her trust in those not in the room. Cold, lonely, but prayerful and believing in healing power beyond this earth. The price to pay to extend her time.
Another touch of the hand signaled the completion and return of her modesty. Her only emotion was appreciation. Appreciation for the cold room, the power taken away, and the touch from the others. In that appreciation, she acknowledged that earthly things were Gods conduit.
As I reflected on the care I provided to this person I am reminded that many this season are going through experiences many of us cannot fathom. Homelessness, solitude, disease, death, hunger. Our prayers and thoughts are incomplete without including them.
Take a moment to be thankful for your own gifts and give someone else a little hope this holiday season.
Thompson Forbes III
Greenville