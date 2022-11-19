Real news available on social media sites
To the point: God is about to make big changes in America.
For decades our government has been lying to us and controlling information. The CIA, which does not work for you and me but for the globalist, has successfully controlled what you see and hear through the media — this action kept the public ignorant and uninformed and covered up their crimes at the same time. The FBI also is tarnished by corrupt leadership at the top and is now a strong arm being used to cover up crimes — not to solve them.
You and I are living in a period of time that will be referred to as “the awakening.” No, this is nothing like being “woke.” The explosion of social media sites such as Truth Social, Twitter (now that Elon Musk has bought it), Rumble and Bitchute are all easily available sites that will provide you with uncensored news that you were never to know about.
If the real news is of interest to you, then you must go after it and stop ingesting what is being fed to you by the fake media. As you learn how corrupt our politicians, judges, news journalist, military industrialist, educators, big pharma, bigtech (Facebook, Parler, Youtube) are, you will no longer be silent and will demand we make sweeping changes in our own government.
We must rid our government of actors who were installed, not elected. Those who were installed do not work for us but they work for the globalist. Be prepared, we are in an information war that we are winning.
The prophets are speaking about the corrupt being unseated and a new economy being birthed — with America leading the way. Military tribunals will be quite fashionable in the year 2023. Remember Nuremberg Trials and crimes against humanity. God Bless America.
Vic Corey
Winterville
GOP modern-day moneychangers
Christ said, “Think ye that I come to bring peace? Nay, division.”
He could not have described the modern-day political divisions more accurately. I often think of how Christ would react to the party claiming the evangelical crowd, and touting their Christianity as a prop.
Even a cursory comparison of Christ’s teachings does not present the Republican Party in a good light at all. For example, Christ said not to worry about taxes, “render unto Caesar,” the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.
Republicanism is fixated on lowering their own taxes, accumulating more and attaining more, the richer the better. Their policies are geared toward unashamedly redistributing the wealth upward, to the so-called job creators.
Through a Federalist Society Supreme Court, they succeeded in granting corporations personhood with all applicable rights but none of the responsibilities (death penalty, draft, etc.). Mammon is a synonym for money, and they literally gave a voice to mammon when they interpreted the Constitution to decree that money equals speech, when the egalitarian Framers clearly equated speech with words, each citizen having the same amount.
What a stretch from ideologues who pose as strict constructionists and just took away women’s reproductive rights because the word abortion isn’t in the text of the document — yet I’ve never even heard them so much as utter the phrase “well-regulated militia” when granting everyone the ease of becoming a mass murderer at the squeeze of a trigger.
Good people operating in good faith would interpret the mandate in the text for government to promote the general welfare, and rule heavier on the side of linking gun ownership rights to the qualifying phrase of serving in the armed services.
Christ mentioned “hypocrites” 22 times, and overturned the moneychangers’ tables. Republicanism represents both of those.
Robert Tyson
Winterville